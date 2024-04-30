Paris Saint-Germain attempt to continue their successful run on the road when they visit Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal tie. PSG are unbeaten in their last 15 road matches across all competitions, recording 12 wins and three draws during the streak. One of those contests was a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage. The Parisians also posted a 2-0 home victory during group play against BVB, who have won just one of the last six overall meetings between the clubs. PSG defeated Barcelona to reach the semifinals for the third time in five years, while Dortmund are set to make their first appearance in the semis since 2012-13 after getting past Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff at Signal Iduna Park is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Parisians are +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund odds, while BVB are +170 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Borussia Dortmund vs. PSG:

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund money line: PSG +145, BVB +170, Draw +270

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund over/under: 3.5 goals

PSG vs. Borussia Dortmund spread: PSG -0.5 (+135)

PSG: The Parisians have allowed more than one goal in only one of their six Champions League matches

BD: BVB yielded two goals in both legs of their quarterfinal tie against Atletico Madrid



Why you should back PSG

The Parisians possess one of the top offensive players on the planet in Kylian Mbappe. The 25-year-old forward leads France's Ligue 1 with 26 goals and helped PSG capture their third consecutive league title and 10th in 12 seasons. Mbappe also is first in the Champions League with eight goals after registering a brace in the Parisians' 4-1 victory at Barcelona in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie.

Winger Ousmane Dembele and midfielder Vitinha are tied for second on PSG with two goals apiece in the competition, as both players converted in each leg against Barcelona. The 26-year-old Dembele also is an excellent set-up man as he has assisted on a pair of goals in the UCL and leads Ligue 1 with eight assists - one more than Mbappe. Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery scored against Dortmund in the group stage and is tied for eighth in the competition with three assists.

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Despite going 0-1-1 against PSG in the group stage, BVB finished first in Group F with a 3-2-1 record and a plus-3 goal differential. Dortmund, who have gone 6-4-0 over their last 10 Champions League home contests, have had 11 different players convert in the competition. Four players have recorded two goals - including forward Niclas Fullkrug and winger Julian Brandt, who both tallied in the club's 4-2 second-leg triumph over Atletico Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Fullkrug and Brandt are also adept at setting up goals as the former has notched two assists in the UCL and eight in the Bundesliga, while the latter has recorded one in this competition and is tied for second in BVB's domestic league with 11. Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has registered three assists in the Bundesliga and leads all players with five in the Champions League.

