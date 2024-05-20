Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli is back in the squad list ahead of the Italian side's game against Bologna after serving a seven-month suspension for placing bets on soccer games. Fagioli was the first name that emerged last September in the scandal as the Italian midfielder admitted he personally placed bets on illegal platforms on soccer games. The 22-year-old reached an agreement with the Italian FA Prosecutor for a 12-month suspension, with five months being commuted to "alternative prescriptions."

On Monday, the Italian club announced that Fagioli served his suspension and he's now back in the squad for the first time since last October ahead of the Monday clash against Bologna.

The investigation became public on October 2023 when the name of Fagioli emerged as one of those alleged to have committed betting breaches on illegal platforms on soccer games by the prosecutor of Turin. The case originally stems from the Turin prosecutor's investigation into gambling through illegal online platforms. Investigators have scanned accesses, data and transactions and found out that Fagioli was placing bets on soccer games.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali was also involved in the scandal and was banned for 10 months for betting offenses while playing in Italy with AC Milan, and has recently been given another two-month ban by the English FA with the suspension to be served concurrently. Tonali is expected to be back at the beginning of the 2024-25 season.

Juventus will face Bologna on Monday in their first game after the sacking of coach Massimiliano Allegri. Former Juventus defender Paolo Montero will take charge of the team for the last two games of the season against Bologna and Monza, while current Bologna manager Thiago Motta is expected to be appointed in the next weeks as the new coach starting from the 2024-25 season.