Juventus player Nicolò Fagioli will be suspended for seven months, after the Italian midfielder admitted he personally placed bets on illegal platforms on soccer games. The 22-year-old reached an agreement with the Italian FA Prosecutor for a 12-month suspension, with five months being commuted to "alternative prescriptions."

The Italian FA announced the suspension on Wednesday: "The Federal Prosecutor's Office has reached an agreement (pursuant to article 126 CGS) with the footballer Nicolò Fagioli following which he will be sanctioned with a 12-month suspension, five of which will be commuted to alternative prescriptions, and a fine of 12,500 euros, for the violation of article 24 of the CGS which prohibits the possibility of placing bets on football events organized by FIGC, UEFA and FIFA.

"Regarding alternative prescriptions, Fagioli will have to participate in a therapeutic plan lasting at least six months and in a cycle of at least ten public meetings, to be held within five months, at amateur sports associations, federal territorial centers, recovery centers from gambling addiction, and in any case according to the indications and program proposed by the FIGC."

Fagioli will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season, but he's expected to be back at the beginning the 2024-25 campaign. The player faced a longer suspension (at least three years) but decided to collaborate with the Italian justice after he was investigated and saw his ban reduced.

The investigation became public last week when the name of Fagioli emerged as one of those alleged to have committed betting breaches on illegal platforms on soccer games by the prosecutor of Turin. The case originally stems from the Turin prosecutor's investigation into gambling through illegal online platforms. Investigators have scanned accesses, data and transactions and found out that Fagioli was placing bets on soccer games.

After that, Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali and Aston Villa striker Nicolo Zaniolo were sent home from the Italian national team camp Thursday ahead of games against Malta and England, as the two are also part of the investigation. Tonali, who moved from AC Milan to Newcastle in the summer 2023 for €70 million plus €5 million in add-ons, was interrogated by the prosecutor on Tuesday and is expected to cooperate as Fagioli did with the Italian FA.

The agent of Tonali, Giuseppe Riso, spoke about his player on the same day: "He is a little shocked by the situation but has already started fighting. This is the most important game against an addiction. I hope Sandro's experience will save the life of other young players around. He understood he must face this problem with determination and the club is supporting him right now."

As things stand, Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo are the players known to under investigation, though the names of more Serie A stars are thought to be involved in the same investigation.