It's almost time to celebrate for Juventus as the Bianconeri are only three points away from officially clinching Champions League qualification for next season after drawing 1-1 at AS Roma on Sunday. However, the almost certain achievement won't change the future of coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is set to leave the club at the end of the current 2023-24 season, as per multiple reports.

The Vecchia Signora started off strongly in the current season and were the only side to battle Inter for the title race until January when the Nerazzurri were able to sprint and leave the Bianconeri behind in the race. Despite some good results in the first part of the season, the performances of Allegri's team worsened, ending what was a promising start to the campaign.

From January on, Juventus recorded 23 points in 17 games, less than all the teams that are currently fighting for a European spot for next season. Players like Dusan Vlahovic, who only scored one goal in the last seven games, or Federico Chiesa for instance, are the faces of this team right now but not in top form. However, Juve still have a chance at a trophy as they'll face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on May 15.

A second cycle that lacked consistency

Allegri's second cycle at Juventus seems to be close to the end. Last summer, when former Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli joined the Bianconeri, some Saudi clubs approached the Italian manager, who then decided to stay for at least another season, also considering his deal with Juventus expires in the summer of 2025.

The Bianconeri were already exploring options for his replacement but then worked with him to structure a new cycle with new management. A few months later, things drastically changed.

The results of the club this season were disappointing, and according to Sky Italy, Juventus want to move on with a new coach that can bring some fresh ideas for the new cycle that started last summer. This is why the number one candidate to replace Allegri is now the current Bologna manager Thiago Motta, who is considered the right coach for the job, lifting a team of Bologna's stature to Champions League level, an incredibly impressive feat.

Bologna will host Juventus in two weeks (May 19) in the last home game of Motta in Bologna, a place where he made history this season as his team is one step away from qualifying for the Champions League group stage. As things stand, it's likely that on that day Motta will also face his next club, where he will be called to another big challenge -- reviving The Old Lady.