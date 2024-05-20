Besiktas vice-president Huseyin Yucel said that Jose Mourinho is currently in talks to manage the club. The club's director announced it to TGRT Haber TV on Sunday.

"About a month ago I met José Mourinho in Istanbul and he listened to our offer." Mourinho, 61, left his job at AS Roma on January 16 after the Italian club decided to sack him after a poor start of the season and appointed club's icon Daniele De Rossi as new coach.

"He said he would think about it and give us an answer. He responded after a while and said he would like to meet again in Italy next week. We have met Mourinho's financial expectations. We are prepared to satisfy his salary demands. We will evaluate his hiring with the board of directors. If we reach an agreement with Mourinho, we will recommend that he includes [ex-Besiktas player] Ricardo Quaresma in the [coaching] team."

Mourinho coached AS Roma over the past two years and half, where he won the UEFA Conference League in 2022 and reached the UEFA Europa League final last season and only lost on penalties against Sevilla. In a recent interview with Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho said that he's ready to be back on the sideline in the summer 2024. "I'm ready to start again. I don't need to rest or think as usually happens. I'm ready I feel strong and good, but I don't want to make the wrong choice. I have to be patient. My objective is to start again this summer."

There have been multiple reports and links in recent weeks for possible jobs, but Besiktas has been the first club to speak publicly about a possible appointment of the Portuguese coach. Mourinho is ready to start again and the Turkish league might be his possible next destination.