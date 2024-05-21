On the eve of Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate has delivered a new dawn for the England national team. Out, even from the training squad that will vie for 26 spots at the tournament, go some of the most important figures in the Three Lions return to contention at major tournaments over the past six years. There is no room for vice captain Jordan Henderson nor Marcus Rashford, and Raheem Sterling's exile from the international stage continues.

More familiar faces from squads past to not make the cut include the Chelsea full back duo Reece James and Ben Chilwell, plagued by injuries this season, while Eric Dier's fine form on loan at Bayern Munich has not been enough to earn him a call from Southgate after what he described as the most "complicated" selection he has made as he prepares for his fourth major tournament as England manager. Instead of trusting veterans, Southgate has named a 33 strong training group studded with emerging talent including the uncapped quartet of Jarell Quansah, Curtis Jones, Jarrad Branthwaite and Adam Wharton.

The latter, who was playing with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship at the start of 2024, is one of four Crystal Palace representatives who will battle for places in the final squad to travel to Germany, which Southgate must name by midnight on June 7. Eberechi Eze, called up for Euro 2020 only to miss out through injury, has been called up alongside team mates Dean Henderson and Marc Guehi.

Branthwaite is rewarded for an impressive season as a starter in Sean Dyche's Everton side, while there are two particularly notable representatives from across Stanley Park. Quansah made the most of an injury crisis in central defense to figure prominently in Liverpool's season while Jones has recovered form and fitness after missing the most recent international break with an ankle issue.

"Everybody has a chance," said Southgate. "There are definitely some players we wanted to see. The reason for the longer squad -- we were in a similar situation before the last Euros -- [is that] more time is going to help us make better decisions and have a better balanced squad. There are some injury issues that are very obvious and apparent, some that are more nuanced.

"We can make better decisions by giving ourselves more time. There are moments where time doesn't necessarily help you make better decisions but this time it will."

A "significant number" of Southgate's squad will have work to do to prove their fitness in the coming days. Luke Shaw, the preferred option at left back when fit, has not featured since February due to a muscle problem. He and Harry Maguire are doubts for Saturday's FA Cup final. Southgate noted that Shaw may not have been considered for the squad were he not the first choice in his position and was "up against it" in his race to prove his fitness.

"I'm not sure what's realistic," he added. "I'd have to say he's a long shot."

Anthony Gordon appears to have overcome the injury that kept him out of Newcastle's final game of the season against Brentford. Harry Kane is managing a back injury, but Bukayo Saka's absence from Arsenal's final game of the season ought not to affect his role at Euro 2024, Mikel Arteta confirmed on Sunday.

"We've never had so many unknown situations," said Southgate. "We've had tournaments where we've taken a players where we know they will be back for a certain moment. We're used to dealing with it.

"I always like to give players as much clarity as possible. But on this occasion we're not able to do that."

Southgate's training squad will join up on Wednesday, May 29, though those involved in the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United will arrive at a later date. Jude Bellingham is not expected to feature in the first pre-tournament friendly at the very least, he will be playing in the Champions League final for Real Madrid against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

England will play Bosnia two days later before facing Iceland on June 7. The Three Lions, among the favorites to win Euro 2024, begin the tournament against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16.

England training squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Jarrell Quansah (Liverpool), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Attackers: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), James Maddison (Tottenham)