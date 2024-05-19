HARRISON, N.J. -- NJ/NY Gotham FC's Lynn Williams broke the NWSL's all-time goal-scoring record on Sunday, scoring her 79th career goal in her team's game against the Chicago Red Stars.

Williams scored her history-making goal in the 57th minute off a header from close range following a pass from Esther Gonzalez, which was the game's opening goal. It was her third goal of the season nine games in, leading her team in that category so far in 2024.

The U.S. women's national team forward surpassed the record set by Sam Kerr, who played in the league from 2013 to 2019. Williams equaled Kerr's previous total earlier this month in Gotham's 1-0 win at the Houston Dash.

Williams has been a prolific goalscorer since joining the Western New York Flash -- now the North Carolina Courage after an ownership change and relocation -- as a rookie in 2015. She made a name for herself in North Carolina, where she scored 42 goals in 81 league games, but continued her impressive goalscoring run upon joining Gotham ahead of the 2023 NWSL season. She has 11 goals in 30 games for the New Jersey-based club so far.

Though she did play for the USWNT's U23 team, Williams used the NWSL to truly boost her profile and become a regular on the national team. The 30-year-old was on the bubble for much of her early career but was a part of the team that won a bronze medal at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics and cracked the USWNT's roster for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

She very much remains in the picture ahead of July's Olympics in Paris, which will mark the first major tournament for the USWNT after Emma Hayes takes over next month. Williams was part of the squad rebuild led by interim head coach Twila Kilgore and competed at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, scoring one goal in four games.

Gotham currently sit seventh in the NWSL with three wins after nine games.