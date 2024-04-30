Two titans will square off in the first leg of the 2024 UEFA Champions League semifinal round as Bayern Munich host Real Madrid on Tuesday on Paramount+. The Bavarians made quick work of Arsenal in the last round of the tournament and will have their sights set on winning a trophy after their streak of winning Bundesliga titles ended this season. It won't be an easy task, however, since Los Blancos are unbeaten in 18 straight matches across all competition. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Allianz Arena in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid odds list the Germans as +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Madrid listed as +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern

Bayern vs. Real Madrid date: Tuesday, April 30

Bayern vs. Real Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Bayern vs. Real Madrid live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free and stream over 2,400 soccer matches per year)

Champions League picks for Real Madrid vs. Bayern

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since the World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Bayern vs. Real Madrid, Green is picking both teams to score and for Over 2.5 goals to hit for a -110 payout. The expert notes that Bayern is dealing with a plethora of injuries at the moment, but should still have plenty of firepower up front thanks to Thomas Müller, Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane. The biggest test for Bayern will be slowing down a Real Madrid attack led by Vinicius Jr. Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham.



Los Blancos aren't dealing with the long list of injuries their opponent is and can rest some of their key players in league play with first place in LaLiga secured. This opens up Tuesday's match to even more scoring.



"Both teams are similar in their approach, as they rely on swift, incisive counterattacks, so it will be interesting to see who takes the initiative in the first leg," Green told SportsLine.

