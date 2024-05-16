We are into the home stretch of the season across the major soccer leagues in Europe and all of the leagues except for the Premier League now have champions after Real Madrid secured their 36th La Liga crown. Girona did Los Blancos a solid while punching their historic UEFA Champions League ticket and joining them for the adventure are Aston Villa of the Premier League -- the 1982 European kings.

The playoffs are now underway across Italy but also England after Ipswich Town earned promotion back to the Premier League behind champions Leicester City and sealed a return to the topflight for the first time since their 2002 relegation. It came on the same day that Tom Brady's Birmingham City dropped into League One despite beating playoff-bound Norwich City on a thrilling final day.

Serie A and the Bundesliga are celebrating extra UEFA Champions League spots via the coefficient system while other UCL, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League berths are still being distributed. Some of the teams occupying the UEL and UECL spots are expected to upgrade to the UCL by the end of this campaign.

With less than one month until the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium closes the domestic club term, we look at who has secured what across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Champions League

EPL: Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa. La Liga: Real Madrid (champions), Barcelona, Girona and Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid (champions), Barcelona, Girona and Atletico Madrid. Serie A: Inter (champions), Milan, Bologna and Juventus (Coppa Italia winners).

Inter (champions), Milan, Bologna and Juventus (Coppa Italia winners). Bundesliga: Leverkusen (champions), Bayern, Stuttgart, Leipzig and Dortmund (via league and extra coefficient spot).

Leverkusen (champions), Bayern, Stuttgart, Leipzig and Dortmund (via league and extra coefficient spot). Ligue 1: PSG (champions) and Monaco as well as Lille and Brest (at least UCL qualifiers).

First and foremost, there are UCL positions being sewn up already with Italian champions Inter taking the first of Serie A's five Champions League places after an additional one was earned via the UEFA coefficient. Bayer Leverkusen have already been crowned German champions and Xabi Alonso's men could yet triumph in their Europa League semifinals too which also sees Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the UCL. BVB's semifinal first-leg win over French champions Paris Saint-Germain secured VfB Stuttgart, RB Leipzig and themselves a Champions League spot for next year regardless of what happens next in Paris. Bayern's opponents Real Madrid were the only Spanish side to be guaranteed their Champions League place before they even knew how this year's semifinals and final would work out but their have since secured the La Liga title with four games to spare.

Europa League

La Liga: Athletic Club.

Athletic Club. Serie A: Atalanta (at least UEL).

Atalanta (at least UEL). Ligue 1: OGC Nice.

The competition with the most places in play over the final weeks was the Europa League although many are upgrading to the Champions League at this stage of the season. The EPL has seen Aston Villa make the jump alongside La Liga's Atletico Madrid so it is just Copa del Rey winners Athletic Club from Spain. In Italy, Juventus snagged a UCL upgrade while Atalanta are currently Serie A's other UEL lock but their form is such that it could be UCL given their pace. Ligue 1's incredible success story Brest have now vaulted up into at least the Champions League playoff places.

Europa Conference League

EPL: Tottenham Hotspur (at least UECL).

Tottenham Hotspur (at least UECL). Serie A: Roma and Lazio (at least UECL).

Roma and Lazio (at least UECL). Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt.

For now, one team apiece or more from most of the major leagues has at least Europa Conference League participation secured with Tottenham Hotspur losing out on a Champions League spot in the Premier League to Aston Villa.

Relegated

EPL: Burnley and Sheffield United.

Burnley and Sheffield United. La Liga: Granada and Almeria.

Granada and Almeria. Serie A: Salernitana.

Salernitana. Bundesliga: Darmstadt 98 (relegated) and FC Koln (at best a playoff place).

Darmstadt 98 (relegated) and FC Koln (at best a playoff place). Ligue 1: Clermont Foot and FC Lorient (at best a playoff place).

We now have our first relegations from the European topflights with Sheffield United, Almeria, Salernitana and Darmstadt dropping down into their respective second tiers. Although more will join them in the coming days and weeks, it could take until the final round of games for all of these places to be confirmed.

Promoted

EPL: Leicester (automatically as Championship winners) and Ipswich (also automatic) while Leeds United, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich will contest the playoffs.

Leicester (automatically as Championship winners) and Ipswich (also automatic) while Leeds United, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Norwich will contest the playoffs. La Liga: Valladolid (at least promotion playoffs).

Valladolid (at least promotion playoffs). Serie A: Parma (automatic as champions) and Como while Venezia, Cremonese, Catanzaro, Palermo, Sampdoria and Brescia will contest the playoffs.

Parma (automatic as champions) and Como while Venezia, Cremonese, Catanzaro, Palermo, Sampdoria and Brescia will contest the playoffs. Bundesliga: FC St. Pauli and Holstein Kiel (automatically) while Fortuna Dusseldorf will contest the playoffs.

FC St. Pauli and Holstein Kiel (automatically) while Fortuna Dusseldorf will contest the playoffs. Ligue 1: AJ Auxerre (as champions) while Angers SCO and AS Saint-Etienne are guaranteed at least a playoff place.

Teams across the five major leagues have started to be relegated and Leicester City are now 100% certain of promotion back to the Premier League as champions as well as Ipswich who end a 22-year wait to return to the EPL in second place. In Italy, Serie B's Parma are not yet champions but nobody else in the second tiers is confirmed to go up just yet. A handful of clubs aare sure of at least a playoff spot including Como, Venezia, Cremonese and Catanzaro as well as AJ Auxerre, Saint-Etienne and Angers of Ligue 2, so expect more names to join these ones in the coming days and weeks.