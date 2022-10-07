Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich on Saturday for the first Klassiker of the German Bundesliga season and it is shaping up to be fascinating. Neither side are top with Union Berlin and SC Freiburg both two points clear of the pair. Saturday's loser faces dropping out of the European places. Julian Nagelsmann's future has already been the topic of debate in recent weeks so the visitors cannot afford to lose this one. Edin Terzic is not under the same pressure, but Dortmund have been unable to capitalize on Bayern's struggles so far.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Dortmund +333; Draw +350; Bayern -154 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Borussia Dortmund: Three losses from the last five games across all competitions is not good enough for the North Rhine Westphalia giants and an inability to make the most of Bayern's stuttering form will be a source of major frustration. However, regular unavailability of key figures like Sebastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi and Gio Reyna since the start of the season is costing this side. Anthony Modeste as an emergency addition up top is not working out as hoped and goals have been extremely hard to come by given the collective talent.

Bayern Munich: The German champions look good in the UEFA Champions League with three wins from three, but domestic form has suffered. Nagelsmann has been without Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman and Lucas Hernandez of late, but it is the lukewarm start to life at Allianz Arena made by Sadio Mane which poses most concern at present. With Thomas Tuchel now a free agent, Nagelsmann knows that a successor of the highest caliber could be waiting in the wings the next time his side drop points.

Prediction

I am very tempted to go for a draw here, but I think that Bayern will just about get the job done. Nagelsmann's side cannot afford to lose, and a draw would not really cut it either. Expect the pressure to really increase if Dortmund do manage to take all three points. PICK: Borussia Dortmund 1, Bayern Munich 2.