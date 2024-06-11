The 2024 UEFA European Championship gets underway on Friday in Germany, with the host nation taking on Scotland at Allianz Arena in a Group A match. The Germans, who are seeking their fourth title in the competition and first since 1996, will also face Hungary and Switzerland during group play. Defending champion Italy play their first Euro 2024 Group B game the following day against Albania at BVB Stadion Dortmund. Also residing in Group B are Croatia and Spain, who are tied with Germany for the most titles in the tournament after winning back-to-back championships in both 2008 and 2012.

A total of 24 European teams will battle in 10 different venues across Germany in what is widely considered the biggest soccer tournament in the world after the FIFA World Cup. The final will take place on July 14 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. England are listed as +350 favorites (risk $100 to win $350) in the latest Euro 2024 odds, while Italy is +1800 to repeat. The top team in the FIFA rankings, France, is +400, while host Germany is +550. Portugal (+700) and Spain (+800) round out the top five Euro 2024 contenders. Before locking in any Euro 2024 futures picks or predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.05 units), FA Cup (+3.07), EFL Cup (+4.47) and Euro 2024 qualifiers (+6.30), among others. He also was solid with his Premier League picks this year, going 30-22-1 (+7.07).

Green is avoiding Germany, even though the three-time European champions are among the Euro 2024 favorites at 11-2. The Germans have not captured the Henri Delaunay Trophy since defeating the Czech Republic 2-1 in extra time nearly 30 years ago. The Germans reached the final again in 2008, when they dropped a 1-0 decision to Spain, but followed with back-to-back semifinal exits and a 2-0 loss to England in the Round of 16 in Euro 2020.

Germany went 3-2-6 in international friendlies last year, losing their final two matches, but have fared much better in 2024. The club posted 2-0 and 2-1 victories against France and the Netherlands, respectively, in March before battling Ukraine to a 0-0 draw on June 3 and edging Greece 2-1 four days later. Kai Havertz has scored two of Germany's six goals this year, while fellow midfielder Pascal Grob netted the winning tally versus the Greeks in the 89th minute of their matchup.

"The Germans are playing on home soil this time around, so it is easy to see why they are among the favorites to lift the trophy," Green told SportsLine. "However, they lack firepower on attack and could struggle against Spain or Portugal in the latter stages of the tournament."

England +330

France +400

Germany +550

Portugal +700

Spain +800

Italy +1800

Netherlands +1800

Belgium +2000

Croatia +3000

Denmark +4000

Switzerland +7500

Turkey +7500

Austria +8000

Serbia +8000

Hungary +10000

Ukraine +10000

Scotland +12500

Czech Republic +17500

Poland +17500

Romania +20000

Slovenia +30000

Georgia +50000

Slovakia +50000

Albania +75000