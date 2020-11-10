Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham has been called up to the senior England squad for the first time after Southampton's James Ward-Prowse and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out injured.

Bellingham, 17, has been promoted from the English under-21 squad after a promising start to life in the Bundesliga since his summer move from formative club Birmingham City.

The midfielder has made 11 appearances for the German outfit so far this season and could feature for England against the Republic of Ireland, Belgium or Iceland during the international break.

Should Bellingham make an appearance, he will become the third youngest England debutant, behind only Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney.

Bellingham only debuted for Championship side Birmingham in August of 2019 but made 44 senior appearances before his big money move to Dortmund, and made such an impact that Birmingham retired his No. 22 shirt.

Back in August, Bellingham linked up with England's under-21 squad and debuted against Kosovo in early September later in that international break.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will also miss the Ireland game through injury suffered against Everton in the Premier League last week -- he will report for duty on Thursday morning ahead of the Nations League clashes with Belgium and Iceland.