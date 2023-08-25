The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Brentford

Current Records: Crystal Palace 1-0-1, Brentford 1-1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Brentford will be playing at home against Crystal Palace at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees will be strutting in after a victory while Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, Brentford never let their opponents score. They blew past Fulham 3-0.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace's game on Monday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Arsenal by a score of 1-0. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Eagles: they've now lost three straight matchups with the Gunners.

Brentford is expected to win their third contest of the season, and that's good news given their solid 6-6-1 record as favorites last season. Brentford fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every EPL contest netted those bettors $3,487.81. On the other hand, Crystal Palace was 2-9-12 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Brentford is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +101 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Crystal Palace and Brentford have tied in their last 4 contests.