The Premier League is back after the World Cup break.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Chelsea

Current Records: Bournemouth 4-7-4; Chelsea 6-5-3

What to Know

Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.13 goals per matchup before their contest on Tuesday. They and Chelsea are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Bournemouth will be strutting in after a win while Chelsea will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Everton six weeks ago and took the match 3-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Chelsea was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met six weeks ago. Chelsea lost 1-0 to the Magpies.

Bournemouth won their first match against Chelsea 1-0 last season, but Chelsea managed a 2-2 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

Who: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth When: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Chelsea -310; Draw +400; Bournemouth +850 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last eight games against Bournemouth.