The Premier League is back after the World Cup break.
Who's Playing
- Bournemouth @ Chelsea
- Current Records: Bournemouth 4-7-4; Chelsea 6-5-3
What to Know
Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.13 goals per matchup before their contest on Tuesday. They and Chelsea are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Bournemouth will be strutting in after a win while Chelsea will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Everton six weeks ago and took the match 3-0.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Chelsea was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met six weeks ago. Chelsea lost 1-0 to the Magpies.
Bournemouth won their first match against Chelsea 1-0 last season, but Chelsea managed a 2-2 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.
How To Watch
- Who: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
- When: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stamford Bridge
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Chelsea -310; Draw +400; Bournemouth +850 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Series History
Chelsea have won four out of their last eight games against Bournemouth.
- Feb 29, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Bournemouth 2
- Dec 14, 2019 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Chelsea 0
- Jan 30, 2019 - Bournemouth 4 vs. Chelsea 0
- Sep 01, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Jan 31, 2018 - Bournemouth 3 vs. Chelsea 0
- Oct 28, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Apr 08, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chelsea 3 vs. Bournemouth 0