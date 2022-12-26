The Premier League is back after the World Cup break.  

Who's Playing

  • Bournemouth @ Chelsea
  • Current Records: Bournemouth 4-7-4; Chelsea 6-5-3

What to Know

Bournemouth needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 2.13 goals per matchup before their contest on Tuesday. They and Chelsea are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET at Stamford Bridge. Bournemouth will be strutting in after a win while Chelsea will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Everton six weeks ago and took the match 3-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Chelsea was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met six weeks ago. Chelsea lost 1-0 to the Magpies.

Bournemouth won their first match against Chelsea 1-0 last season, but Chelsea managed a 2-2 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

How To Watch

  • Who: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
  • When: Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stamford Bridge
  • TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Odds: Chelsea -310; Draw +400; Bournemouth +850 (via Caesars Sportsbook) 
Series History

Chelsea have won four out of their last eight games against Bournemouth.

  • Feb 29, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Bournemouth 2
  • Dec 14, 2019 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Jan 30, 2019 - Bournemouth 4 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Sep 01, 2018 - Chelsea 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
  • Jan 31, 2018 - Bournemouth 3 vs. Chelsea 0
  • Oct 28, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
  • Apr 08, 2017 - Chelsea 3 vs. Bournemouth 1
  • Dec 26, 2016 - Chelsea 3 vs. Bournemouth 0