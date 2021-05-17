In what could be a pivotal match in both team's bid for Champions League qualification Chelsea and Leicester City renew their rivalry from Saturday's FA Cup Final three days later in west London. The home team will be licking their wounds after Youri Tielemans struck in the second half to win Leicester their first-ever FA Cup, but there is a significant prize at stake on Tuesday for both teams.

With Liverpool breathing down their necks in fifth one team is in danger of dropping out of the top four in the final week of the season at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, who lead the Reds by just a point, have a more pressing need for a win while Leicester would remain in third going into the final round of games if they were to draw. Here is how to watch and everything you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, May 18 | Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, United Kingdom

TV: NBC Sports Network | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Chelsea -145, Draw +270, Leicester +420 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Chelsea: A second defeat in as many years at Wembley may smart, but it is the loss to Arsenal earlier last week that has really been playing on Thomas Tuchel's side as he readies his team for another clash with Leicester. Having seemed well set for a top four finish Chelsea can now only be certain of Champions League qualification if they beat the Foxes and then Aston Villa on the final day.

"The setback for us was the Arsenal game," said the German in his pre-match press conference. "We let the door open so Liverpool have a food in the door. They're a strong team and it's what they do. We make a huge effort to overtake them and this is what we did. We should be aware of the huge performance we've made so far but we need to finish the job."

Leicester: How much did the Wembley win take out of Leicester emotionally and physically? Many supporters spoke before the game of how they would prefer a first FA Cup to the return of Champions League football to the King Power but now both are within reach, albeit with another tough game at home to Tottenham to follow the trip to Stamford Bridge.

They will return to London without defensive marshal Jonny Evans, who limped out of the final with a recurrence of the heel injury that had made him a doubt in the first place. Cengiz Under is also a doubt for the Foxes with a hip issue.

Prediction

Can Leicester rouse themselves again after their heroics at the weekend? Even if they do will it be enough to overcome a Chelsea side who will be acutely aware that their superb revival under Tuchel is at risk of being frittered away? This might just be the revenge that the Blues need for Saturday. Pick: Chelsea 2, Leicester 1