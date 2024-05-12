The bouncing ping-pong balls have settled and the 2024 draft order is officially set after the conclusion of yet another drama-filled NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday in Chicago that saw the Atlanta Hawks -- for the first time in franchise history! -- win this year's event. Now it's time to project the landing spots.
Our first NBA mock draft after the lottery officially has every team slotted in its proper spot following tiebreaker drawings and the highly-anticipated lottery from Sunday, which was, per usual, filled with chaos and unexpected results. Atlanta had just a 3% chance to win the No. 1 pick but moved up nine spots to No. 1, the second-largest leap in lottery history. Meanwhile, the Pistons fell from No. 1 to No. 5, the worst possible outcome for a Detroit franchise that had the same fortunes one year ago.
This draft is as wide-open as one has been in several years, though, so projecting the top of this draft isn't as simple as, say, the Victor Wembanyama draft or Zion Williamson draft. That means Atlanta gets first stab in an underwhelming class, and also means Detroit might just have the best prospect in the class fall to it at No. 5. Ya never know.
Our latest NBA mock draft is below.
Atlanta has a chance to add a difference-maker at the center spot who can serve as an anchor on defense and help erase deficiencies for a Hawks team that lacks star power in the frontcourt.
Castle was the unsung star of UConn's title-winning team this season who routinely drew the toughest defensive assignments and had splashes as an offensive weapon. If the confidence in his shot grows and he hits them with more frequency, he could be the best player from this draft. Easily.
There's a wide range of projections for Dillingham in the lottery but it's hard to see him slipping too far given the skill set. He plays with mesmerizing confidence on offense and has an advanced handle and finishing ability. Can play either guard spot and has the game to heat up and take over when he's feeling it.
Hard to find a better pairing with Wemby than Topic here. He's a smooth guard from Mega who has a big frame and fits the profile of a multi-positional facilitator. Can play downhill and attack plus has an advanced feel for the game that should translate to early production in the NBA.
Risacher could go as high as No. 1 and his floor on draft night is probably right here at No. 5. He's a big wing who has shown a lot of growth as a shooter and has real potential to become a star. Pistons have to take a big swing here and Risacher is exactly that.
In a league dominated by power wings with big frames, Charlotte swings once again for a huge upside prospect in Buzelis to pair with point guard LaMelo Ball and 2023 No. 2 pick Brandon Miller. Buzelis has a huge frame and immense potential to grow into a versatile forward who can dribble, pass and shoot.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Portland lands the best shooter in the draft to pair with No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson from last year. Sheppard hit 52.1% of his 3-pointers last season as a frosh at Kentucky and adds dynamism as both a playmaking defender and passer as well.
After adding shooting and playmaking at No. 4, the Spurs come back and add more to their backcourt here with the late-rising Knecht. He was a star at Northern Colorado who became an All-American last season at Tennessee and has scoring pop to surround Victor Wembanyama with more weaponry.
No draft prospect had a better NCAA Tournament than Clingan, whose defensive impact as a shot-blocker and shot-alterer was on full display during UConn's title run. He doesn't yet have the outside game to fit the modern-day profile of an NBA big but he's sure good enough to be a difference-maker defensively already because of his length and timing on that end.
Collier gives the Jazz a downhill point of attack presence at the point guard positions whose skill set reminds a bit of Collin Sexton. His motor runs hot and he adds an element of explosiveness that makes it difficult for teams to defend.
The trajectory and growth Holland showed this season as a consistent force for G League Ignite passing the ball, making plays and playing big with his athleticism should have NBA teams excited about his prospects. If you're Chicago this is probably the biggest upside swing on the board.
Jared McCain PG
Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must; being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and a relentless rebounder for a guard his size.
Williams is a bit of a mystery box prospect but the ascension of his older brother, Jalen Williams, into an All-Star producer should have NBA teams digging deep. He has ideal size, shoots it well and fits the mold of a power wing with multi-positional versatility.
First Portland adds shooting in Reed Sheppard now it adds size + shooting in Filipowski, a 7-footer with real talent as a floor-spacer and offensive hub. He was vital to Duke's success the last two seasons and had a career year last season as a dynamic big who can do a little of everything.
Walter wasn't been the world's most efficient offensive player in his lone season of college basketball, but he showed all the tools which made him a five-star prospect. He's athletic and rangy, and his excellent free-throw shooting suggests there is long-term shooting upside. I'm still a believer.
A big wing with a sturdy shooting base and a consistent release, Salaun has quickly become one of my favorites in this class. His mechanics as a shooter are excellent and his positional size as a jumbo wing make his game immediately translatable to the NBA.
A raw prospect with tremendous upside, Missi is a potential lottery pick due to his size, skill, and shot blocking ability. He's a developmental type prospect but the flashes of "wow" he put together at the end of the season became more frequent.
Jaylon Tyson SF
Cal went from a 3-win team to a 13-win team largely because of the addition of Tyson, who averaged just shy of 20 points per game this season and flashed real improvement in a leading role. Big wing with big-time shooting ability.
Devin Carter PG
The best player in the Big East this season was a Providence Friar. Carter was immense as a breakout junior, marrying up an already-elite defensive package with an unstoppable offensive game and improved 3-point consistency.
Ryan Dunn SF
The selling point for Dunn is simple: he is one of the best defensive prospects in college basketball. Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for a Virginia D that rated in the top 10 of efficiency metrics at KenPom, which no one else at the major conference level accomplished. He has excellent timing and anticipation on defense and is one of the few on that side of the ball I'd consider a true playmaker.
Tyler Kolek PG
This might be earlier than some expect for Kolek, but he was the best player not named Zach Edey this season in college basketball when healthy. Love his competitive edge and swagger he plays with, and his shooting and passing have dramatically improved during his time at Marquette.
Carrington began the season ranked just inside the top-100 of his own recruiting class but heads to the draft as a possible top-30 selection after a big year at Pitt. He led the team in assists and finished second in scoring and minutes played.
You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production, but he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce as well.
Strong candidate to be a late-riser in this process. George shot 40.8% from 3-point range and rated in the 92nd percentile as a catch-and-shoot weapon as a freshman at Miami last season, per Synergy data. Huge frame and does a little of everything that will have NBA teams intrigued.
Smith is a stretch big who has quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and has flashed enough to get first round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.
In a head-to-head matchup with projected top-10 pick Donovan Clingan in the national championship game, Edey scored 37 points and showed why even the most capable defenders may have trouble slowing him in the NBA. He's been the best player in college for two straight years and should get looks as early as the teens in this draft.
Few did better for their draft stock during the NCAA Tournament than da Silva, who for Colorado shot it great from 3-point range, flashed his two-way versatility and impacted winning on both ends. His defense and size coupled with his reliable jumper should make him a trendy riser late in the process.
Shannon scored 26, 30 and 29 points in his first three NCAA Tournament games in dragging Illinois to the Elite Eight. He's an older player who spent five seasons in college but his polish as a scoring guard presents immediate value for teams in this range hoping to find someone to be plug-and-play.
There's a wide range of draft outcomes for Holmes but this *should* be the basement of where he's selected. He's an incredible athlete who fits perfectly into the modern NBA's ideal of a big because of his shot-blocking, improved outside shot and lob threat.
This is quite a bit later than where Klintman is expected to go but there's reason to be a bit skeptical about his game. He's still young and has a great frame but he remains a work in progress and developmental prospect, which may not be as appealing for contending teams late in the 20s.