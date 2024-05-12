Round 1 - Pick 1 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 4.4 BPG 1.3 Atlanta has a chance to add a difference-maker at the center spot who can serve as an anchor on defense and help erase deficiencies for a Hawks team that lacks star power in the frontcourt.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% Castle was the unsung star of UConn's title-winning team this season who routinely drew the toughest defensive assignments and had splashes as an offensive weapon. If the confidence in his shot grows and he hits them with more frequency, he could be the best player from this draft. Easily.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 3 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% There's a wide range of projections for Dillingham in the lottery but it's hard to see him slipping too far given the skill set. He plays with mesmerizing confidence on offense and has an advanced handle and finishing ability. Can play either guard spot and has the game to heat up and take over when he's feeling it.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.4 RPG 3.6 APG 7.1 Hard to find a better pairing with Wemby than Topic here. He's a smooth guard from Mega who has a big frame and fits the profile of a multi-positional facilitator. Can play downhill and attack plus has an advanced feel for the game that should translate to early production in the NBA.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.7 RPG 3.5 APG 1.0 3P% 34.1% Risacher could go as high as No. 1 and his floor on draft night is probably right here at No. 5. He's a big wing who has shown a lot of growth as a shooter and has real potential to become a star. Pistons have to take a big swing here and Risacher is exactly that.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.1 RPG 6.6 APG 1.9 3P% 27.3% In a league dominated by power wings with big frames, Charlotte swings once again for a huge upside prospect in Buzelis to pair with point guard LaMelo Ball and 2023 No. 2 pick Brandon Miller. Buzelis has a huge frame and immense potential to grow into a versatile forward who can dribble, pass and shoot.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Portland lands the best shooter in the draft to pair with No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson from last year. Sheppard hit 52.1% of his 3-pointers last season as a frosh at Kentucky and adds dynamism as both a playmaking defender and passer as well.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% After adding shooting and playmaking at No. 4, the Spurs come back and add more to their backcourt here with the late-rising Knecht. He was a star at Northern Colorado who became an All-American last season at Tennessee and has scoring pop to surround Victor Wembanyama with more weaponry.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 BPG 2.5 No draft prospect had a better NCAA Tournament than Clingan, whose defensive impact as a shot-blocker and shot-alterer was on full display during UConn's title run. He doesn't yet have the outside game to fit the modern-day profile of an NBA big but he's sure good enough to be a difference-maker defensively already because of his length and timing on that end.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% Collier gives the Jazz a downhill point of attack presence at the point guard positions whose skill set reminds a bit of Collin Sexton. His motor runs hot and he adds an element of explosiveness that makes it difficult for teams to defend.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'6" / 204 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.5 RPG 6.7 APG 3.1 The trajectory and growth Holland showed this season as a consistent force for G League Ignite passing the ball, making plays and playing big with his athleticism should have NBA teams excited about his prospects. If you're Chicago this is probably the biggest upside swing on the board.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must; being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and a relentless rebounder for a guard his size.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.9 RPG 4.1 APG 1.1 3P% 33.9% Williams is a bit of a mystery box prospect but the ascension of his older brother, Jalen Williams, into an All-Star producer should have NBA teams digging deep. He has ideal size, shoots it well and fits the mold of a power wing with multi-positional versatility.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% First Portland adds shooting in Reed Sheppard now it adds size + shooting in Filipowski, a 7-footer with real talent as a floor-spacer and offensive hub. He was vital to Duke's success the last two seasons and had a career year last season as a dynamic big who can do a little of everything.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% Walter wasn't been the world's most efficient offensive player in his lone season of college basketball, but he showed all the tools which made him a five-star prospect. He's athletic and rangy, and his excellent free-throw shooting suggests there is long-term shooting upside. I'm still a believer.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% A big wing with a sturdy shooting base and a consistent release, Salaun has quickly become one of my favorites in this class. His mechanics as a shooter are excellent and his positional size as a jumbo wing make his game immediately translatable to the NBA.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 17 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.5 A raw prospect with tremendous upside, Missi is a potential lottery pick due to his size, skill, and shot blocking ability. He's a developmental type prospect but the flashes of "wow" he put together at the end of the season became more frequent.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaylon Tyson SF California • Jr • 6'7" / 215 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.6 RPG 6.8 APG 3.5 3P% 36.0% Cal went from a 3-win team to a 13-win team largely because of the addition of Tyson, who averaged just shy of 20 points per game this season and flashed real improvement in a leading role. Big wing with big-time shooting ability.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% The best player in the Big East this season was a Providence Friar. Carter was immense as a breakout junior, marrying up an already-elite defensive package with an unstoppable offensive game and improved 3-point consistency.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% The selling point for Dunn is simple: he is one of the best defensive prospects in college basketball. Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for a Virginia D that rated in the top 10 of efficiency metrics at KenPom, which no one else at the major conference level accomplished. He has excellent timing and anticipation on defense and is one of the few on that side of the ball I'd consider a true playmaker.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% This might be earlier than some expect for Kolek, but he was the best player not named Zach Edey this season in college basketball when healthy. Love his competitive edge and swagger he plays with, and his shooting and passing have dramatically improved during his time at Marquette.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 10th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Carrington began the season ranked just inside the top-100 of his own recruiting class but heads to the draft as a possible top-30 selection after a big year at Pitt. He led the team in assists and finished second in scoring and minutes played.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production, but he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce as well.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 7.6 RPG 3 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% Strong candidate to be a late-riser in this process. George shot 40.8% from 3-point range and rated in the 92nd percentile as a catch-and-shoot weapon as a freshman at Miami last season, per Synergy data. Huge frame and does a little of everything that will have NBA teams intrigued.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Smith PF G League Ignite • 6'11" / 224 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 13.7 RPG 5.1 BPG 1.0 3P% 36.4% Smith is a stretch big who has quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and has flashed enough to get first round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 300 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 BPG 2.2 In a head-to-head matchup with projected top-10 pick Donovan Clingan in the national championship game, Edey scored 37 points and showed why even the most capable defenders may have trouble slowing him in the NBA. He's been the best player in college for two straight years and should get looks as early as the teens in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'9" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 16.0 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Few did better for their draft stock during the NCAA Tournament than da Silva, who for Colorado shot it great from 3-point range, flashed his two-way versatility and impacted winning on both ends. His defense and size coupled with his reliable jumper should make him a trendy riser late in the process.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Terrence Shannon Jr. SG Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th PPG 23 RPG 4 APG 2.3 3P% 36.2% Shannon scored 26, 30 and 29 points in his first three NCAA Tournament games in dragging Illinois to the Elite Eight. He's an older player who spent five seasons in college but his polish as a scoring guard presents immediate value for teams in this range hoping to find someone to be plug-and-play.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 20.3 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% There's a wide range of draft outcomes for Holmes but this *should* be the basement of where he's selected. He's an incredible athlete who fits perfectly into the modern NBA's ideal of a big because of his shot-blocking, improved outside shot and lob threat.