The bouncing ping-pong balls have settled and the 2024 draft order is officially set after the conclusion of yet another drama-filled NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday in Chicago that saw the Atlanta Hawks -- for the first time in franchise history! -- win this year's event. Now it's time to project the landing spots.

Our first NBA mock draft after the lottery officially has every team slotted in its proper spot following tiebreaker drawings and the highly-anticipated lottery from Sunday, which was, per usual, filled with chaos and unexpected results. Atlanta had just a 3% chance to win the No. 1 pick but moved up nine spots to No. 1, the second-largest leap in lottery history. Meanwhile, the Pistons fell from No. 1 to No. 5, the worst possible outcome for a Detroit franchise that had the same fortunes one year ago. 

This draft is as wide-open as one has been in several years, though, so projecting the top of this draft isn't as simple as, say, the Victor Wembanyama draft or Zion Williamson draft. That means Atlanta gets first stab in an underwhelming class, and also means Detroit might just have the best prospect in the class fall to it at No. 5. Ya never know. 

Our latest NBA mock draft is below.

Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Alex Sarr C
France • 7'1" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
9.7
RPG
4.4
BPG
1.3
Atlanta has a chance to add a difference-maker at the center spot who can serve as an anchor on defense and help erase deficiencies for a Hawks team that lacks star power in the frontcourt.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Stephon Castle PG
Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
11.1
RPG
4.7
APG
2.9
3P%
26.7%
Castle was the unsung star of UConn's title-winning team this season who routinely drew the toughest defensive assignments and had splashes as an offensive weapon. If the confidence in his shot grows and he hits them with more frequency, he could be the best player from this draft. Easily.
  From Brooklyn Nets
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Rob Dillingham PG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 176 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
15.2
RPG
2.9
APG
3.9
3P%
44.4%
There's a wide range of projections for Dillingham in the lottery but it's hard to see him slipping too far given the skill set. He plays with mesmerizing confidence on offense and has an advanced handle and finishing ability. Can play either guard spot and has the game to heat up and take over when he's feeling it.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Nikola Topic PG
Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
18.4
RPG
3.6
APG
7.1
Hard to find a better pairing with Wemby than Topic here. He's a smooth guard from Mega who has a big frame and fits the profile of a multi-positional facilitator. Can play downhill and attack plus has an advanced feel for the game that should translate to early production in the NBA.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Zaccharie Risacher SF
France • 6'9" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
9.7
RPG
3.5
APG
1.0
3P%
34.1%
Risacher could go as high as No. 1 and his floor on draft night is probably right here at No. 5. He's a big wing who has shown a lot of growth as a shooter and has real potential to become a star. Pistons have to take a big swing here and Risacher is exactly that.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Matas Buzelis SF
G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs
Projected Team
Charlotte
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
14.1
RPG
6.6
APG
1.9
3P%
27.3%
In a league dominated by power wings with big frames, Charlotte swings once again for a huge upside prospect in Buzelis to pair with point guard LaMelo Ball and 2023 No. 2 pick Brandon Miller. Buzelis has a huge frame and immense potential to grow into a versatile forward who can dribble, pass and shoot.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Reed Sheppard SG
Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
PPG
12.5
RPG
4.1
APG
4.5
3P%
52.1%
Portland lands the best shooter in the draft to pair with No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson from last year. Sheppard hit 52.1% of his 3-pointers last season as a frosh at Kentucky and adds dynamism as both a playmaking defender and passer as well.
  From Toronto Raptors
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dalton Knecht SG
Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs
Projected Team
San Antonio
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
21.7
RPG
4.9
APG
1.8
3P%
39.7%
After adding shooting and playmaking at No. 4, the Spurs come back and add more to their backcourt here with the late-rising Knecht. He was a star at Northern Colorado who became an All-American last season at Tennessee and has scoring pop to surround Victor Wembanyama with more weaponry.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Donovan Clingan C
Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs
Projected Team
Memphis
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
13
RPG
7.4
APG
1.5
BPG
2.5
No draft prospect had a better NCAA Tournament than Clingan, whose defensive impact as a shot-blocker and shot-alterer was on full display during UConn's title run. He doesn't yet have the outside game to fit the modern-day profile of an NBA big but he's sure good enough to be a difference-maker defensively already because of his length and timing on that end.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Isaiah Collier PG
USC • Fr • 6'5" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
16.3
RPG
2.9
APG
4.3
3P%
33.8%
Collier gives the Jazz a downhill point of attack presence at the point guard positions whose skill set reminds a bit of Collin Sexton. His motor runs hot and he adds an element of explosiveness that makes it difficult for teams to defend.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Ron Holland SF
G League Ignite • 6'6" / 204 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PPG
19.5
RPG
6.7
APG
3.1
The trajectory and growth Holland showed this season as a consistent force for G League Ignite passing the ball, making plays and playing big with his athleticism should have NBA teams excited about his prospects. If you're Chicago this is probably the biggest upside swing on the board.
  From Houston Rockets
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Jared McCain PG
Duke • Fr • 6'3" / 197 lbs
Projected Team
Oklahoma City
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
14.3
RPG
5
APG
1.9
3P%
41.4%
Being a shot-maker at the guard spot in the NBA is a must; being one who can make TOUGH shots in the NBA is a plus. That's what McCain brings to the table. Electric shooting weapon who can make shots off movement, and a relentless rebounder for a guard his size.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Cody Williams SG
Colorado • Fr • 6'8" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Sacramento
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
8.9
RPG
4.1
APG
1.1
3P%
33.9%
Williams is a bit of a mystery box prospect but the ascension of his older brother, Jalen Williams, into an All-Star producer should have NBA teams digging deep. He has ideal size, shoots it well and fits the mold of a power wing with multi-positional versatility.
  From Golden State Warriors
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Kyle Filipowski C
Duke • Soph • 7'0" / 248 lbs
Projected Team
Portland
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PPG
16.4
RPG
8.3
APG
2.8
3P%
34.8%
First Portland adds shooting in Reed Sheppard now it adds size + shooting in Filipowski, a 7-footer with real talent as a floor-spacer and offensive hub. He was vital to Duke's success the last two seasons and had a career year last season as a dynamic big who can do a little of everything.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Ja'Kobe Walter SG
Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
14.5
RPG
4.4
APG
1.4
3P%
34.1%
Walter wasn't been the world's most efficient offensive player in his lone season of college basketball, but he showed all the tools which made him a five-star prospect. He's athletic and rangy, and his excellent free-throw shooting suggests there is long-term shooting upside. I'm still a believer.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Tidjane Salaun SF
France • 6'9" / 212 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
11.9
RPG
3
APG
1.6
3P%
41.5%
A big wing with a sturdy shooting base and a consistent release, Salaun has quickly become one of my favorites in this class. His mechanics as a shooter are excellent and his positional size as a jumbo wing make his game immediately translatable to the NBA.
  From Los Angeles Lakers
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Yves Missi C
Baylor • Fr • 7'0" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
10.7
RPG
5.6
APG
0.4
BPG
1.5
A raw prospect with tremendous upside, Missi is a potential lottery pick due to his size, skill, and shot blocking ability. He's a developmental type prospect but the flashes of "wow" he put together at the end of the season became more frequent.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Jaylon Tyson SF
California • Jr • 6'7" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Orlando
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
19.6
RPG
6.8
APG
3.5
3P%
36.0%
Cal went from a 3-win team to a 13-win team largely because of the addition of Tyson, who averaged just shy of 20 points per game this season and flashed real improvement in a leading role. Big wing with big-time shooting ability.
  From Indiana Pacers
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Devin Carter PG
Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Toronto
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
19.7
RPG
8.7
APG
3.6
3P%
37.7%
The best player in the Big East this season was a Providence Friar. Carter was immense as a breakout junior, marrying up an already-elite defensive package with an unstoppable offensive game and improved 3-point consistency.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Ryan Dunn SF
Virginia • Soph • 6'8" / 216 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
8.1
RPG
6.9
APG
0.8
3P%
20%
The selling point for Dunn is simple: he is one of the best defensive prospects in college basketball. Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game for a Virginia D that rated in the top 10 of efficiency metrics at KenPom, which no one else at the major conference level accomplished. He has excellent timing and anticipation on defense and is one of the few on that side of the ball I'd consider a true playmaker.
  From Milwaukee Bucks
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Tyler Kolek PG
Marquette • Sr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
7th
PPG
15.3
RPG
4.9
APG
7.7
3P%
38.8%
This might be earlier than some expect for Kolek, but he was the best player not named Zach Edey this season in college basketball when healthy. Love his competitive edge and swagger he plays with, and his shooting and passing have dramatically improved during his time at Marquette.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Carlton Carrington PG
Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Phoenix
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
13.8
RPG
5.2
APG
4.1
3P%
32.2%
Carrington began the season ranked just inside the top-100 of his own recruiting class but heads to the draft as a possible top-30 selection after a big year at Pitt. He led the team in assists and finished second in scoring and minutes played.
  From New Orleans Pelicans
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Johnny Furphy SG
Kansas • Fr • 6'9" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Milwaukee
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
9
RPG
4.9
APG
1
3P%
35.2%
You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production, but he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce as well.
  From Dallas Mavericks
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Kyshawn George SG
Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'8" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
10th
PPG
7.6
RPG
3
APG
2.2
3P%
40.8%
Strong candidate to be a late-riser in this process. George shot 40.8% from 3-point range and rated in the 92nd percentile as a catch-and-shoot weapon as a freshman at Miami last season, per Synergy data. Huge frame and does a little of everything that will have NBA teams intrigued.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Tyler Smith PF
G League Ignite • 6'11" / 224 lbs
Projected Team
New York
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
PPG
13.7
RPG
5.1
BPG
1.0
3P%
36.4%
Smith is a stretch big who has quietly had a strong season for G League Ignite shooting it from deep and showcasing his athleticism. He has a five-star pedigree and has flashed enough to get first round looks for a team in this range looking to develop a big for the future.
  From Los Angeles Clippers
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Zach Edey C
Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 300 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
PPG
25.2
RPG
12.2
BPG
2.2
In a head-to-head matchup with projected top-10 pick Donovan Clingan in the national championship game, Edey scored 37 points and showed why even the most capable defenders may have trouble slowing him in the NBA. He's been the best player in college for two straight years and should get looks as early as the teens in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Tristan da Silva SF
Colorado • Sr • 6'9" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
9th
PPG
16.0
RPG
5.1
APG
2.4
3P%
39.5%
Few did better for their draft stock during the NCAA Tournament than da Silva, who for Colorado shot it great from 3-point range, flashed his two-way versatility and impacted winning on both ends. His defense and size coupled with his reliable jumper should make him a trendy riser late in the process.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Terrence Shannon Jr. SG
Illinois • Sr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
6th
PPG
23
RPG
4
APG
2.3
3P%
36.2%
Shannon scored 26, 30 and 29 points in his first three NCAA Tournament games in dragging Illinois to the Elite Eight. He's an older player who spent five seasons in college but his polish as a scoring guard presents immediate value for teams in this range hoping to find someone to be plug-and-play.
  From Oklahoma City Thunder
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
DaRon Holmes II PF
Dayton • Jr • 6'10" / 235 lbs
Projected Team
Utah
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
20.3
RPG
8.5
APG
2.6
3P%
38.6%
There's a wide range of draft outcomes for Holmes but this *should* be the basement of where he's selected. He's an incredible athlete who fits perfectly into the modern NBA's ideal of a big because of his shot-blocking, improved outside shot and lob threat.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Bobi Klintman SF
Sweden • Fr • 6'10" / 225 lbs
Projected Team
Boston
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
8th
PPG
9.7
RPG
4.8
APG
0.7
3P%
35.7%
This is quite a bit later than where Klintman is expected to go but there's reason to be a bit skeptical about his game. He's still young and has a great frame but he remains a work in progress and developmental prospect, which may not be as appealing for contending teams late in the 20s.