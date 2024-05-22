LeBron James has reportedly stayed out of the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search, but his Mind the Game podcast cohost JJ Redick is one of the names floating around as a potential candidate. During a recent episode, they joked about all the buzz surrounding the situation.

"There's other things happening in the NBA world, non-playoff related, that I feel like the NBA media is using as well," Redick said.

James understood what he meant, laughed, and replied, "Absolutely," without going into any more details on the not-so-subtle inside joke.

Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA, but he does not have previous coaching experience. Despite that weakness on his resume, Shams Charania reported that Redick has already had a formal meeting with the Lakers. The same goes for New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego and Boston Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell.

James and Redick seem to have good chemistry while discussing various basketball topics in their podcast, which has only been around since March. However, this does not mean they will definitely end up together in Los Angeles. Charania reported that James intends to leave the hiring decision to the Lakers' front office, and he also has not discussed the position with Redick.

"LeBron James and JJ Redick, they do a podcast together," James' agent, Rich Paul, told Charania. "That does not mean that [James] wants Redick as his head coach."

The 39-year-old Lakers star could become a free agent this summer. Although he is currently the face of the franchise, Los Angeles is not necessarily trying to hire a coach to keep him happy. Instead, the focus might be more on who would work best for Anthony Davis, who is only 31 years old.

"We'll see what LeBron James decides for his future," Charania said in the Run it Back show. "Obviously I'm told he's expected to play up to two more seasons. The bottom line with LeBron James is this -- if he were making the decisions for the Lakers, Ty Lue would've been the head coach in 2019. Kyrie Irving would be his point guard if he were running the team and if he was making the decisions."