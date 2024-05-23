Jason Kidd used both of his coach's challenges before the fourth quarter in the Mavericks' win over the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Both of those challenges were successful, but, because of NBA rules, the Mavs were still without a challenge in crunch time of a playoff game.

LeBron James took the opportunity to speak out against the NBA's challenge rule itself.

"Have to change that challenge rule!" the Los Angeles Lakers star said on social media. "No way you have 2 successful challenges and can't anymore for the rest of the game! Makes ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE."

Kidd used his second challenge on an out-of-bounds call that was ruled a jump ball midway through the third quarter. It was a successful challenge, but it was certainly a risky decision. Fortunately for him, the Mavericks had no issues closing out the game and they left Target Center with a 108-105 victory and a 1-0 advantage in the Western Conference finals.

Here is a look at that out-of-bounds call:

Coach's challenges in the NBA are still relatively new as they have only been around since 2019. Originally, each team was only given one challenge per game, but as of this season, a second challenge is awarded if the first one was successful. For James, and likely many others, that second challenge might still not be the perfect solution.

James' Lakers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs, but the four-time NBA champion has still been locked in watching the action. Wednesday was not the first time James jumps in to give his opinion on an aspect of the game. During the Boston Celtics' 133-128 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, James also gave his opinion on fouling up 3.