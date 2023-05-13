Chelsea and Nottingham Forest meet on Saturday in the Premier League with Frank Lampard's side as good as safe from an unexpected relegation now but still capable of falling further. Steve Cooper's visitors remain in the thick of the relegation fight and are just three points above Leicester City and Leeds United. The Blues have won just once in their last eight league games while Forest have won twice in that time with both of the Tricky Trees' victories coming at home and Chelsea's only success coming away.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 13 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 13 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge -- London, England

Stamford Bridge -- London, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA Network | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Chelsea -200; Draw: +320; Forest +550 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell joins Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mason Mount and Armando Broja in missing out while Wesley Fofana remains doubtful. Cesar Azpilicueta should start without Chilwell and Cucurella and Benoit Badiashile, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah could complete the defense. Mateo Kovacic could replace Conor Gallagher or N'Golo Kante while Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic will all want to start ahead of Mykhaylo Mudryk or Noni Madueke after the Bournemouth win.

Potential Chelsea XI: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Azpilicueta; Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic; Madueke, Havertz, Sterling.

Forest: Serge Aurier is doubtful along with Renan Lodi while Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Scott McKenna, Giulian Biancone, Omar Richards, Neco Williams, Jonjo Shelvey, Jack Colback and Emmanuel Dennis are all out. Gustavo Scarpa is back in training but this one is likely too soon for him to return. Joe Worrall could start without Aurier while Harry Toffolo is expected to come in for Lodi. Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler will hope for central midfield roles behind Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson in attack.

Potential Forest XI: Navas; Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate, Toffolo; Freuler, Mangala, Danilo; Gibbs-White, Johnson; Awoniyi.

Prediction

A point would probably do for Forest although wins away at Chelsea are not exactly uncommon right now. A score draw is probably most likely given both sides are in the bottom half of the table although the home team do have the quality to turn it on. Pick: Chelsea 1, Forest 1.