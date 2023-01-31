Christian Eriksen faces a race against time to make a meaningful contribution to the remainder of Manchester United's season after the club confirmed he will be out until late April or early May with an ankle injury.

Eriksen was forced out of the FA Cup fourth round win over Reading after a heavy tackle by striker Andy Carroll and initial scans have since confirmed a timescale for recovery that will keep the Danish midfielder out for the vast majority of the run in. United face Chelsea and Tottenham in the Premier League on April 22 and 25 respectively, after that they will have five games left that could decide whether Erik ten Hag's side are successful in qualifying for the Champions League.

"While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May," said a United statement. "The 30-year-old's absence will be a big disappointment to manager Erik ten Hag and fans, given the consistency of his performances throughout the season so far, making 31 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford. However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the campaign."

Eriksen is among Ten Hag's most valued players with only David de Gea, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford having played more Premier League minutes. His partnership with Casemiro in deep midfield has afforded United a controlling presence in games that they had sorely lacked before both veterans arrived in the summer; Eriksen's seven top flight assists are also three more than anyone else in a United shirt.

Ten Hag's most logical options in central midfield without Eriksen would be Fred and Scott McTominay, neither of whom are particularly at ease stamping their authority on the possession game. Fernandes dropping deep would be an option but would necessitate the Portugal playmaker adjusting his approach away from the more ambitious (or scattergun) passes he tends to play. Kobbie Mainoo made a bright cameo against Reading, completing all 25 of his passes, but that was just his second senior appearance.

The transfer market could also provide succour for United before it closes at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but they have been reluctant to commit money in January that would compromise their ability to do deals in the summer.