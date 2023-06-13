Teams vying for a spot in the championship match of the UEFA Nations League meet when the Netherlands battles Croatia on Wednesday. The Netherlands (5-0-1) won Group 4 by six points over Belgium. Croatia (4-1-1), meanwhile, outlasted Denmark to win Group 1, and have only one loss in their last 15 matches. Both sides are coming off solid showings in the 2022 World Cup. Croatia made it to the semifinals and defeated Morocco 2-1 in the third-place playoff, while the Netherlands lost to Argentina in a shootout in the quarterfinals.

Netherlands vs. Croatia spread: Netherlands -0.5 (+100), Croatia +0.5 (-130)

Netherlands vs. Croatia over/under: 2.5 goals

Netherlands vs. Croatia money line: Netherlands +103, Draw +225, Croatia +285

NED: The Dutch have a goal differential of plus-8 in Nations League action

CRO: The Croats have scored eight goals in UEFA Nations League play in 2022-2023

Why you should back the Netherlands

Among the many weapons the Dutch will feature include forward Cody Gakpo. The 24-year-old, who plays for Liverpool of the Premier League, had five starts for the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup, scoring three goals. In the recently completed Premier League season, Gakpo had seven goals and two assists in 21 appearances, including 17 starts. As a substitute in the 4-4 draw with Southampton on May 28, he scored a goal on three shots.

Also helping power the offense is forward Memphis Depay. The 29-year-old just completed his Spanish La Liga season as a member of Atletico Madrid, after starting the season with Barcelona. In eight appearances with Atletico and two with Barcelona, he had five goals in 10 La Liga matches. In the Netherlands' 3-0 win over Gibraltar in European Cup qualifying on March 27, he scored a goal on three shots.

Why you should back Croatia

Midfielder Luka Modric, who also plays for Real Madrid, is coming off a solid season. In 33 La Liga games, Modric scored four goals and added four assists. The 37-year-old, who has played professionally since 2003, just completed his 11th season with Real Madrid. In 327 career league games, he has scored 26 goals. Including international competitions, Modric has been a force, scoring 98 total goals in 821 appearances.

Also helping power Croatia is midfielder Mario Pasalic. The 28-year-old is a member of Atalanta in Serie A, where he made 32 appearances, including 24 starts, scoring five goals and adding two assists. He took 32 shots, including eight on target. In six Nations League matches, he has one goal in six appearances. In five seasons with Atalanta, he has 38 goals in 162 league matches.

