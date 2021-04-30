Manchester City are faced with a potential trap game as they travel to London to face Crystal Palace. With the title all but wrapped up and the second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain looming, City have precious little to play for on Saturday. That said, Crystal Palace have also secured another year of safety in the Premier League and are destined for another bottom half of the table finished, so they too have little at stake but the bragging rights of unexpectedly besting Pep Guardiola

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Crystal Palace, +950, Draw +410, Manchester City -320 (odds via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Manchester City have slipped a couple of times in recent weeks, with a semifinal loss in the FA Cup to Chelsea and an unlikely 2-1 defeat to Leeds earlier this month, but broadly they continue to play like the best team in the world. In between those slipups they won the League Cup, dispatched Borussia Dortmund from the Champions League, and defeated PSG in the first leg of the semifinals. Even a heavily rotated squad will leave Crystal Palace desperately outclassed.

Palace on the other hand has only won a single match since February, a 1-0 victory over the almost certain to be relegated West Bromwich Albion. They've also lost their last two with a home loss to Chelsea and an away defeat to Leicester City. With only pride on the line, Crystal Palace can try to take the game to City with little downside, it's just unlikely that such an approach will prove successful.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Series History

Manchester City have won six out of their last nine games against Crystal Palace.

Jan 17, 2021 - Manchester City 4 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Jan 18, 2020 - Crystal Palace 2 vs. Manchester City 2

Oct 19, 2019 - Manchester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Apr 14, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1

Dec 22, 2018 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Manchester City 2

Dec 31, 2017 - Manchester City 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Sep 23, 2017 - Manchester City 5 vs. Crystal Palace 0

May 06, 2017 - Manchester City 5 vs. Crystal Palace 0

Nov 19, 2016 - Manchester City 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1

Prediction

Manchester City are just too much for Palace. Pick: Crystal Palace 0, Manchester City 3