The Europa League draw took place at 8 a.m. ET on Friday morning with some of soccer's biggest names finding out their road to a European trophy, Manchester United and Juventus could meet in the semifinals while Europa Conference League defending champions Roma could have a fairly clear path to the final. Erik ten Hag's men will have to dispose of serial UEL winners Sevilla while Juve got Arsenal's conquerors Sporting.

Confirmed UEL quarterfinals

Manchester United vs. Sevilla

On paper, a third consecutive Spanish side for United is favorable given Sevilla's horrible season so far. However, they are a known quantity at this level and a seventh title could salvage this campaign. Ten Hag and his men will be confident of a semifinal berth at least, though.

Juventus vs. Sporting CP

The Italians get possibly the trickiest task of them all after the Portuguese side knocked Arsenal out. Like Sevilla, Juve could do with some European success after a difficult domestic campaign and this tie offers them pathway to that. The semifinal against United or Sevilla could be tricky, though.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union SG

This one is intriguing given how goal hungry the Germans have been and how the Belgians are one of this year's success stories. Both will relish the idea of a potential semifinal while Union are already writing history with this current run.

Feyenoord vs. Roma

Last season's Europa Conference League winners Roma are up against their beaten finalists in a rematch of the final. This one has plenty at stake with Feyenoord leading the Dutch coefficient push during a down year for Ajax.

Confirmed UEL semifinals