The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Aston Villa @ Everton
- Current Records: Aston Villa 8-11-4; Everton 5-12-6
What to Know
Aston Villa is headed to Goodison Park to take on Everton with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Villa will be strutting in after a victory while Everton will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Lions dodged a bullet six weeks ago, finishing off Leeds United 2-1.
Speaking of close games: Everton lost 2-1 to Southampton.
Villa's win brought them up to while Everton's defeat pulled them down to
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Aston Villa
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: Peacock
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton +150; Draw +215; Aston Villa +190
Series History
Aston Villa won five meetings and tied two meetings in their last seven contests with Everton.
- Aug 13, 2022 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Everton 1
- Jan 22, 2022 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Everton 0
- Sep 18, 2021 - Aston Villa 3 vs. Everton 0
- May 13, 2021 - Everton 0 vs. Aston Villa 0
- May 01, 2021 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Everton 1
- Jul 16, 2020 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Everton 1
- Aug 23, 2019 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Everton 0