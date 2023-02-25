The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Everton

Current Records: Aston Villa 8-11-4; Everton 5-12-6

What to Know

Aston Villa is headed to Goodison Park to take on Everton with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Villa will be strutting in after a victory while Everton will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Lions dodged a bullet six weeks ago, finishing off Leeds United 2-1.

Speaking of close games: Everton lost 2-1 to Southampton.

Villa's win brought them up to while Everton's defeat pulled them down to Writer Option Sys Failure. Villa is 1-3-2 after wins this season, and Everton is 1-6-2 after losses.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Aston Villa

Everton vs. Aston Villa When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Everton +150; Draw +215; Aston Villa +190

Series History

Aston Villa won five meetings and tied two meetings in their last seven contests with Everton.