The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Luton Town @ Everton

Current Records: Luton Town 0-1-4, Everton 1-1-4

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Online Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Everton is on a three-game streak of home losses, Luton Town a three-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Everton will take on Luton Town at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Everton will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, Everton's game was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They took their match against Brentford 3-1.

Meanwhile, Luton Town has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. Neither they nor Wolverhampton could gain the upper hand on Saturday so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Luton Town's goal came from Carlton Morris at minute 65, while Wolverhampton's was scored by Pedro Neto in the 50th.

Everton's victory on Saturday bumped their record up to 1-1-4. Luton Town's record is now 0-1-4.

Everton is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -167 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.