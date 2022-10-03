The transfer market never stops, not even in October. Here's what some of Europe's biggest teams are up to during a quiet period of the transfer season that, nevertheless remains busy.

Chelsea lay the groundwork for Christopher Nkunku signing

Chelsea are always very busy and right now they've focused on RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku who had a medical a few weeks ago with Chelsea staff in order to get ready for a potential transfer in 2023.

The deal is not yet complete, but Chelsea will soon be in direct contact with RB Leipzig to discuss the final fee and the two clubs will try to find a solution together. Otherwise the backup plan would be to trigger the €60 million release clause in summer 2023. Nkunku has already received Chelsea's contract proposal for a long-term deal and it's one that tempts him a lot.

Benjamin Sesko will move to RB Leipzig for 2023-24 season

There will be no surprises for another top talent like Benjamin Sesko: the Slovenian jewel will play in RB Leipzig in 2023-24, as a deal was completed for €20 million last August to anticipate Premier League clubs. But there is a feeling around the player that England could be his next destination, maybe in two or three years.

AC Milan to try and extend Rafael Leao

Many clubs are working on contract extensions in recent weeks: AC Milan are preparing their new contract proposal for Rafael Leao, a key player for Stefano Pioli and one of the best wingers in Europe currently out of contract in June 2024. They turned down Chelsea's €70 million plus add-ons proposa in the summer. Valencia are optimistic about a contract extension by José Gayà, a long time left back on the Barcelona list.

Barcelona's Sergio Busquets considering MLS

No upcoming decisions for Sergio Busquets as he will consider his future in 2023. MLS clubs are pushing to sign him, especially Inter Miami who already tried to bring him in in the summer 2021 but Busquets will only make a decision in the next year. Same for Leo Messi. There are lot of rumors. It's normal as Barcelona keep dreaming of his return and PSG would love to extend his contract for one more season but Messi will not decide now or before the World Cup.

Coaching changes begin

There are also many upcoming managerial changes: Bruno Lage has been fired by Wolves as they tried to protect him but numbers are really poor, that's why there will soon be a decision on the new head coach. In Serie A, Sampdoria fired Marco Giampaolo after a truly terrible start to the season.