The Premier League returns to action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Fulham

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 10-7-3; Fulham 9-7-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur is headed to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Spurs came up short against Arsenal on Sunday, falling 2-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Fulham lost 1-0 to Newcastle.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.

How To Watch

Who: Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Fulham +220; Draw +265; Tottenham +110

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.