The Premier League returns to action on Monday.
Who's Playing
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Fulham
- Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 10-7-3; Fulham 9-7-4
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur is headed to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 3 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Spurs came up short against Arsenal on Sunday, falling 2-0.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Fulham was not quite Newcastle United's equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. Fulham lost 1-0 to Newcastle.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Hopefully the teams will make up for slow offenses in their last outings and score some goals this week.
How To Watch
- Who: Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Craven Cottage
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Fulham +220; Draw +265; Tottenham +110
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.
- Sep 03, 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Fulham 1