Harry Kane has completed his move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich. The England captain has signed a contract with the Bundesliga giants until the summer of 2027 and arrives in a deal that could ultimately net Spurs more than $110 million.

The 30-year-old landed in Germany on Friday afternoon to complete his medical with an announcement of Kane's arrival coming early on Saturday. He becomes Bayern's record signing, a significant coup who will be expected to restore the Bavarians status as one of the leading contenders to win the Champions League. Domestic silverware of the like Kane never won at Spurs is something of a given; if included in Thomas Tuchel's squad, the forward could lift the first trophy of his career later on Saturday as Bayern Munich face RB Leipzig in the Supercup.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now," Kane said. "Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here."

Prior to formal confirmation from both clubs, Kane said farewell to Tottenham supporters in a video message that was notable for him refusing to say goodbye as "you never know how things pan out in the future".

"I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I'll be leaving the club today," he said. "Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I've spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now.

"There's been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever. I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn't want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk.

"I think it's important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies so I wish Ange [Postecoglou] and all the boys all the very best of luck. I'll be watching from a fan point of view now and really hope the team can be successful."

Kane's contract in north London was due to expire at the end of the season and Tottenham may conclude that such a sizeable fee represents shrewd business for a 30-year-old who could have agreed to a free transfer abroad in January. However, losing Tottenham's all-time record goalscorer, with a record of 280 goals in 435 games, is a bitter blow for supporters, the club hierarchy and new head coach Ange Postecoglu, whose first competitive game in charge is away to Brentford on Sunday.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: "We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long-term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer.

"We have seen a product of our academy system become one of the best players to ever pull on a Spurs shirt and become one of world football's elite strikers. It has been a truly remarkable journey.

"Harry's achievements and records say everything about the player, and throughout his 19 years at the Club, Harry has been a model professional, on and off the pitch and an inspiration for young players who dream of following in his footsteps.

"I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records -- we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He's a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history."

For Bayern, Kane's acquisition gives them the striker they have needed since Robert Lewandowski departed for Barcelona a year ago. Though Thomas Tuchel led the club to an 11th straight title, the club very nearly fell short of the first place in the Bundesliga that is considered the minimum standard at Sabener Strasse, and they were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage by Manchester City, the team who Kane had been desperate to join in 2021.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer said: "Welcome to Munich, Harry Kane! We're very happy about this top-quality new arrival. The transfer required tenacity, bite and perseverance - my compliments to all those involved in these negotiations at FC Bayern, led by our CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen. Harry Kane will not only strengthen FC Bayern, but also be a real asset to the entire Bundesliga."