A crucial week for the Champions League is set to begin, but the transfer market has already started to move. Real Madrid are insisting on completing the first top signing of the summer as during the last few days, Jude Bellingham has given his green light to Real's proposal by accepting personal terms after many meetings with the club's director Juni Calafat. The hardest part of the negotiation has been completed and now Real Madrid will have to find an agreement with Borussia Dortmund in order to complete Bellingham's signing.

There is already a new meeting scheduled between Real and Dortmund this month to advance in negotiations over the fee for Bellingham. Sources close to the deal feel that €120-130 million package could be the final price, of course considering add-ons included. Manchester City remain interested but also the English club feel that Real Madrid have pole position. Also Man United have always been interested but the club's sale is slowing down any chance of entering the race for Bellingham from which Liverpool came out a month ago.

The race for Lionel Messi

In the coming days former Barcelona director Mateu Alemany will sign contracts as new Aston Villa's director of football to work together with Unai Emery on new signings. Barcelona, meanwhile, have scheduled a meeting with former midfielder Deco to become the new director and their main focus remains Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian star will leave PSG at the end of the current season as it's over after the suspension decided by the club following Messi's trip to Saudi Arabia. Now the options remain Al Hilal with a super proposal for €400 million per season, Inter Miami for a new experience in MLS and the big favorite, Barcelona. The Blaugrana are trying to find a way to register Messi by "negotiating" with La Liga, but this only depends on Financial Fair Play. Barça need to sell players, reduce the salaries and then register other players already in the team, including Gavi, before completing the Messi move. One to watch in the next few weeks, for sure.

Liverpool's priority is Alexis Mac Allister

The Reds are now focusing on other targets for the midfield rebuilding. First of all, after Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, we can confirm that James Milner will also leave Liverpool as a free agent. Milner has reached an agreement with Brighton on a free transfer, his contract will be valid until June 2024. He could be signed soon. Jurgen Klopp is working hard on new midfielders and while Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch remain two names on the club list, Liverpool are advancing in negotiations to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. It is not a done deal yet but sources feel that between the two clubs, there will be no problem in reaching an agreement. The crucial point is to convince the player and Liverpool are pushing with an economic proposal already made to Mac Allister's camp and also presenting their own project for the club's future. The coming weeks will be crucial as Klopp wants this signing to be done as soon as possible.



