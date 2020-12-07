As he does every week, CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano is here to bring you the latest news and notes from the world of soccer transfers, contracts, and more. This week he looks at uncertainty at Madrid, certainty between Chelsea's pipes, a happy Leon Goretzka, and unsettled Paulo Dybala and more. Here we go!

Real Madrid's Ramos and Zidane face uncertain futures

Sergio Ramos continues to hope for a future at Real Madrid. The defender's contract will expire in June and he is in discussions over a possible agreement directly with famed Madrid president Florentino Perez. At the moment, no agreement has been reached, but Ramos continues to hope to be the first Real captain to play in the "new Bernabeu," which is projected to be open in 2022 or 2023 and end his career in Madrid. Ramos is asking for a two-year contract with a salary worth over €12 million ($14.54 million) after taxes per season, which Madrid has yet to agree with. If Madrid ultimately decides the iconic defender's asking price is too steep, more than one top European club would be ready to swoop in and make an offer to Ramos and his agent.

Ramos' Real Madrid future will also be impacted by what happens at manager. Zinedine Zidane's job is at risk. His future will be decided after this week's Champions League match against Borussia Moenchengladbach (on CBS All Access).

Goretzka set for Bayern Munich extension

Getty Images

Bayern Munich are negotiating with Leon Goretzka to extend his contract until 2025 or 2026. The feelings in this case are positive between the two parties involved. Goretzka feels important at Bayern and the club intends to extend the agreement and reward one of the key players in their Champions League campaign last season. Despite attempts by an English club, Goretzka is set to renew his contract with Bayern.

Chelsea happy at keeper with Mendy

Getty Images

Chelsea are no longer in the goalkeeper market. There were rumors in the summer about Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid as a potential option, but it was absolutely impossible to sign him. Now, the club has also ruled out an attempt to bid for Gianluigi Donnarumma, the young AC Milan star whose contract is up in June. In fact, Chelsea have decided to bet the future on Edouard Mendy, who has excelled so far after the club bought him in August from Rennes. Much like they did years ago with Petr Cech, the club sees Mendy as the goalkeeper of the present and future. Chelsea would not even make any offer to Donnarumma as a free agent.

Dybala's future at Juventus in doubt

Getty Images

Juventus, on the other hand, are at a crossroads as they will need to decide on Paulo Dybala's future. The Argentine striker's contract expires in June 2022. They face two potential options: Renew his contract or sell by next summer. Negotiations have been underway for more than 10 months, but the two sides have not been able to reach an agreement. Dybala is no longer viewed as essential because Morata has established himself as the first-choice starter for manager Andrea Pirlo, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. With Dybala's playing time in flux, Juve must satisfy Dybala's contract demands or say goodbye next summer. Stay tuned.

Conte happy as Inter offer Gagliardini extension

Getty Images

Finally, Inter offered a new contract to Roberto Gagliardini, the Italian midfielder who assisted Matteo Darmian's goal in the Champions League match against Borussia Moenchengladbach and has been one of the team's best players thus far. Antonio Conte very much appreciated the move and Gagliardini will soon be able to discuss a new contract with Inter until 2025.