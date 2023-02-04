The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Leicester City @ Aston Villa
- Current Records: Leicester City 5-12-3; Aston Villa 8-8-4
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
What to Know
Aston Villa's and Leicester City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 22. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Villa is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
The Lions slipped by Leeds United 2-1 three weeks ago.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Leicester was not quite Nottingham Forest's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Leicester came up short against Nottingham Forest, falling 2-0.
Villa won their first match against the Foxes 2-1 last season, but Leicester managed a 0-0 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.
CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.
How To Watch
- Who: Aston Villa vs. Leicester City
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Villa Park
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Series History
Leicester City have won three out of their last six games against Aston Villa.
- Apr 23, 2022 - Aston Villa 0 vs. Leicester City 0
- Dec 05, 2021 - Aston Villa 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Feb 21, 2021 - Leicester City 2 vs. Aston Villa 1
- Oct 18, 2020 - Aston Villa 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Mar 09, 2020 - Leicester City 4 vs. Aston Villa 0
- Dec 08, 2019 - Leicester City 4 vs. Aston Villa 1