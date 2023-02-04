The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Aston Villa

@ Current Records: Leicester City 5-12-3; Aston Villa 8-8-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Aston Villa's and Leicester City's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 22. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Villa Park. Villa is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The Lions slipped by Leeds United 2-1 three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Leicester was not quite Nottingham Forest's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. Leicester came up short against Nottingham Forest, falling 2-0.

Villa won their first match against the Foxes 2-1 last season, but Leicester managed a 0-0 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.

CBS Sports has the daily soccer podcast for you, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

Who: Aston Villa vs. Leicester City

Aston Villa vs. Leicester City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Leicester City have won three out of their last six games against Aston Villa.