untitled-design-2023-03-17t194633-615.png
Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Leicester City @ Brentford
  • Current Records: Leicester City 7-3-16; Brentford 10-11-5

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET
  • Where: Gtech Community Stadium
  • TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

After two games on the road, Brentford are heading back home. They will take on Leicester City at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Brentford will be strutting in after a victory while Leicester City will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Brentford beat Southampton 2-0 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Leicester City's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to Chelsea 3-1.

Brentford now sits at 10-11-5, while Leicester City sits at 7-3-16.

Odds

Brentford are a solid favorite against Leicester City, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -108 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Featured Game | Brentford vs. Leicester City
Spread
Moneyline
Total
BRE
-0.5
-105
BET NOW
-106
BET NOW
o2.5
-125
BET NOW
LEI
+0.5
-125
BET NOW
+275
BET NOW
u2.5
-105
BET NOW
DRAW
+255
BET NOW