The Premier League is back in action Saturday.

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Brentford

Current Records: Leicester City 7-3-16; Brentford 10-11-5

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium TV: Peacock

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

After two games on the road, Brentford are heading back home. They will take on Leicester City at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Brentford will be strutting in after a victory while Leicester City will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Brentford beat Southampton 2-0 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Leicester City's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell to Chelsea 3-1.

Brentford now sits at 10-11-5, while Leicester City sits at 7-3-16.

Odds

Brentford are a solid favorite against Leicester City, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -108 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.