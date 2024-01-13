The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Chelsea

Current Records: Fulham 7-3-10, Chelsea 8-4-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: USA Network

CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Chelsea will be playing at home against Fulham at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Both teams beat their previous opponents by a single goal, so this matchup might be just as contested.

Chelsea and Luton combined for 14 shots on goal last Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Chelsea sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 3-2 victory over Luton. That's two games straight that Chelsea has won by exactly a single goal.

Fulham can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game last Sunday. They skirted past Arsenal 2-1. The win was just what Fulham needed coming off of a 3-0 loss in their prior match.

The victory got Chelsea back to even at 8-4-8. As for Fulham, their victory bumped their record up to 7-3-10.

Chelsea was able to grind out a solid win over Fulham when the teams last played back in October of 2023, winning 2-0. Does Chelsea have another victory up their sleeve, or will Fulham turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chelsea is a huge favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -170 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Chelsea has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Fulham.