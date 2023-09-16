The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Luton Town @ Fulham

Current Records: Luton Town 0-0-3, Fulham 1-1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage TV/Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Fulham is 0-0-6 against Luton Town in EPL play since September of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Fulham will look to defend their home pitch against Luton Town at 10:00 a.m. ET at Craven Cottage. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Fulham and Manchester City combined for nine shots on goal last Saturday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Fulham ended up on the wrong side of a painful 5-1 walloping at Manchester City's hands. Fulham have struggled against Manchester City recently, as last Saturday's contest was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Luton Town has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. They fell just short of West Ham United by a score of 2-1. It was the first time this season that Luton Town let down their fans at home.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Saturday.

Odds

Fulham is a huge favorite against Luton Town, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -151 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.