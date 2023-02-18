The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Nottingham Forest

Current Records: Manchester City 16-4-3; Nottingham Forest 6-10-6

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Manchester City is headed to The City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest with hopes of sweeping the series. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Man City has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Nottingham Forest's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Man City was not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met four weeks ago. Man City fell a goal shy of the Red Devils, losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest got themselves on the board against Leicester City four weeks ago, but Leicester never followed suit. Nottingham Forest was able to grind out a solid victory over Leicester, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Nottingham Forest was the better team in the second half.

Nottingham Forest's win lifted them to (14th place with 24 points) while Manchester City's defeat dropped them down to (first place with 51 points). Allowing an average of 1.79 points per game, Nottingham Forest hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming match.

CBS Sports has a brand new daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

How To Watch

Who: Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: The City Ground

The City Ground TV: USA, NBC Universo

USA, NBC Universo Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Forrest +800; Draw +410; Man City -310

Series History

Manchester City won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.