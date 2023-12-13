The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Shakhtar Donetsk @ Porto

Current Records: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0-2, Porto 3-0-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Shakhtar Donetsk has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Porto in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Estadio Do Dragao. Shakhtar Donetsk's last four Champions League matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Two weeks ago, Shakhtar Donetsk kept a clean sheet against Royal Antwerp. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Royal Antwerp 1-0. One seems to be a good number for Shakhtar Donetsk as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Porto's game two weeks ago was all tied up 1-1 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Barcelona by a score of 2-1.

Shakhtar Donetsk now has a winning record of 3-0-2. As for Porto, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 3-0-2.

With the Group Stage winding down, both teams are no doubt eyeing the knockout round.

Odds

Porto is a huge favorite against Shakhtar Donetsk, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -228 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Porto won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Sep 19, 2023 - Porto 3 vs. Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern