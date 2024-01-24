Liverpool booked their spot in the EFL Cup final for a record 14th time following their 1-1 draw at Fulham on Wednesday, which kept the margins tight in a tie that ultimately favored the Reds thanks to their win in the first leg.

Jurgen Klopp's team took the lead in the 11th minute courtesy of Luis Diaz and were dominant throughout the match but never truly took advantage of their chances. Liverpool also struggled to keep Fulham at bay and eventually conceded in the 76th minute, when Issa Diop scored. The Reds carried a 2-1 win into Wednesday's match, though, and advanced to the final with a 3-2 aggregate score in their favor.

They will take on Chelsea, who overcame a 1-0 deficit to Middlesbrough to win 6-1 on Tuesday. This will mark the second time in three years that Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in the EFL Cup final. In 2022, the pair played to a 0-0 draw before Liverpool defeated Chelsea 11-10 on penalties.

It marks the first chance for either side to win silverware this season, and it might not be the last for Liverpool. The Reds currently sit atop the Premier League table and are also still in the mix for the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

The result ends a five-match winning streak across all competitions but continues a nine-match unbeaten run. The last four games of that run came without Mohamed Salah, the Premier League's joint-leading goalscorer, who left to represent Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations and has since picked up a hamstring injury. He is not expected to be out for a lengthy spell, but it remains unclear if his recovery timeline will match up with Liverpool's preparations for their first final of the year.

