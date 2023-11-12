After going two games without a win, Liverpool aim to get back on track against Brentford on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's side can rise to third in the Premier League table with a win, but face a Brentford side with three wins in a row, most notably a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Oct. 28. Liverpool are still the favorites against the ninth-place side, but will likely need to overcome their slump to ensure they earn those points.

Here's what to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Nov. 12 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 12 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Liverpool -250; Draw +400; Brentford +550

Storylines

Liverpool have three wins in their last five, but recently hit a little bit of a rough patch. The Reds tied 1-1 with promoted side Luton Town last Sunday in a match that they dominated but mustered few quality chances. Liverpool had 24 shots but just six on target, while Luton had eight shots and five on target. The lack of efficiency in attack seemed to plague the team just four days later, when they lost 3-2 to Toulouse in Europa League action. Liverpool had 19 shots, but just four on target that day.

Klopp will likely lean on his first-choice team after rotating a bit for the Europa League match. Mohamed Salah remains in decent form with two goals in the last five games, while Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have each scored three during that spell.

Prediction

Even in a less-than-ideal run of form, Liverpool has the quality to ensure a win over Brentford and should be expected to do so. Pick: Liverpool 2, Brentford 0