Newcastle and Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali has been given a suspended two-month ban from the Premier League after self-declaring breaches of FA betting rules, an official statement confirmed.

The Italian player, who was already banned for 10 months for betting offenses while playing in Italy with AC Milan, has now been given another two-month ban but the suspension won't be valid during the 2024-25 season, as the statement underlines.

"NUFC midfielder Sandro Tonali has been given a suspended two-month ban from competitive football by an independent regulatory commission after self- declaring breaches of FA betting rules. He has also been fined £20,000 and warned by the FA as to his future conduct," the statement read.

"The banning period is fully suspended for the duration of the 2024-25 season, meaning he will be available to return to competitive football upon the conclusion of an existing 10-month sanction imposed by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on October 27, 2023. Provided that he does not commit any further breach of the FA betting rules during the suspension period, Sandro will not serve any part of the two-month sanction. As acknowledged by the FA in the independent regulatory commission's written reasons, the level of assistance Sandro has provided by self-referring and fully cooperating with a subsequent investigation is extraordinary and unprecedented. Sandro made full admissions as to his betting activity, and did so in circumstances where there was no other evidence to support misconduct proceedings. Sandro is continuing to follow a therapeutic plan and educational program with the club's full support and will continue to train with his teammates."

Earlier this season, Tonali was suspended for 10 months following gambling breaches stemming from his time in Serie A when he admitted he placed bets on soccer games. On top of that, he's currently undergoing a rehab program for eight months following the suspension in which the player will have to participate in 16 public meetings on the gambling issue.

The Italian midfielder, who moved from AC Milan to Newcastle in the summer of 2023 for €70 million plus €5 million in add-ons, will miss the rest of the 2023-24 season with Newcastle and will also miss the UEFA Euro 2024 with Italy as he's due to be back in August 2024 for the new season.