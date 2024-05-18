The Kansas City Chiefs have already seen wide receiver Rashee Rice have multiple run-ins with the law this offseason, and now they have seen two of their offensive linemen get arrested.

According to ESPN, Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested Thursday night in Johnson County, Kansas and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana. They each posted a $2,500 bond and were subsequently released. The team told ESPN that it was aware of the arrests but did not issue any further comment.

Morris, a third-round pick in 2023, played in 14 games last season, starting four of them. He is expected to compete with this year's second-round pick, Kingsley Suamataia, for the starting left tackle job. Godrick was signed through the NFL's international pathway program and spent all of 2023 on the team's practice squad.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.