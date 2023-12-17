Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday where the Red Devils were taken apart 7-0 last season by a rampant Reds side. Jurgen Klopp's men host Erik ten Hag's side with the visitors at arguably their lowest ebb after crashing out of Europe altogether following their UEFA Champions League loss at home to Bayern Munich in midweek. Liverpool could set a Premier League attendance record now that part of the Anfield Road Stand is open a month earlier than planned which could see a surge in numbers close to 57,000 for the game. The Reds benefitted from Aston Villa's win over Arsenal at the summit and now lead the Gunners by one point and the Villans by two so there is a possibility that Klopp's side will be playing catchup by the time this one kicks off. A loss to Union SG in midweek was not damaging given that a last 16 berth in the UEFA Europa League was already locked in while it is seven EPL wins on the bounce for Liverpool at Anfield. Not exactly welcoming reading for United who lurch from crisis to crisis at present and are in a terrible state following their European adventure coming to an end just days after a chastening loss at home to Bournemouth. If there is a positive, perhaps it is that United do not have to face Old Trafford for this one given the anger generated by the latest turn of events.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 17 | 11:30 a.m. ET Location: Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -400; Draw: +500; Manchester United +750

Team news

Liverpool: Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all missed the trip to Belgium on Thursday due to Klopp resting them so expect them to return. However, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Andrew Robertson and Thiago Alcantara are all out until 2024 while Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister will likely miss this one and another week or so. Salah now has 150 Premier League goals to his name and his 12 goals against United is his highest tally against a single team across his entire career.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Manchester United: Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw both picked up injuries against Bayern although Ten Hag expects Shaw and the ill Marcus Rashford to make it for this one. Maguire is out along with Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, Jadon Sancho, Amad Diallo, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia. Victor Lindelof has a knock while Bruno Fernandes is suspended so Kobbie Mainoo or Hannibal Mejbri could start unless Donny van de Beek back is given a rare chance.

Potential Manchester United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat, Mainoo; Antony, Hojlund, Rashford.

Prediction

This one is a mountain to climb for United and looks like being too big a task given the players unavailable to Ten Hag. Expect Liverpool to pick up the points with the best that the Red Devils can hope for being a tight encounter. Pick: Liverpool 2, Manchester United 0.