With only months to go until the 2023 Women's World Cup, The United States are holding their breath over the health of Mallory Swanson after the forward left a friendly against Ireland in the first half on a stretcher with a left knee injury.

Swanson took a few big blows in the match. Before the injury which saw her carted off their was first a delay after she collided with Ireland's keeper, Courtney Brosnan as she was examined for possible head or neck injuries. But she was allowed to stay in the game, and minutes later she went down after a tackle and was eventually carted off.

Swanson was replaced by Washington Spirit winger Trinity Rodman in the match but USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski and Swanson's club team the Chicago Red Stars will now hope for the best after this injury. Swanson is in the form of her career and has been absolutely on fire for both the national team. She's scored once in the first two matches of the NWSL season and is coming off of a four goal performance at the SheBelieves Cup.

Following the injury the USWNT put out a message of support for their star.

The 2023 World Cup will kick off on July 20th as host nation New Zealand will face Norway.