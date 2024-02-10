The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Manchester City

Current Records: Everton 8-5-10, Manchester City 15-4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Everton is 0-1-9 against the Citizens in EPL play since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Everton will head out on the road to face off against Manchester City at 7:30 a.m. ET at Etihad Stadium. Everton's last three matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Everton has not won a game since December 16, 2023, a trend which continued on Saturday. They and Tottenham ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw. That draw made it three straight for Everton.

Meanwhile, Man City came tearing into Monday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 1.8 goals) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 3-1 victory over Brentford. Three seems to be a good number for Man City as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Everton's draw gives them a new season record of 8-5-10. As for Man City, their win was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 15-4-3.

Everton came up short against the Citizens in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 3-1. Can Everton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -499 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City won 9 games and tied 1 game in their last 10 contests with Everton.