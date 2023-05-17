Manchester City and Real Madrid meet for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal with the tie poised at 1-1 after last week's opening encounter (catch all the action on CBS and Paramount+ along with an alternate view from the tactical camera on CBS Sports Golazo Network). Pep Guardiola's men now have home advantage at Etihad Stadium after Kevin De Bruyne's equalizer canceled out Vinicius Junior's opening strike. Whatever happens here, the winner will play Inter in the Istanbul final after they beat Carlo Ancelotti's former club Milan 1-0 in Tuesday's second leg for a 3-0 aggregate success.

Manchester City

Nathan Ake has missed the last two games for the home side after picking up a hamstring problem last month and is absent again here. The Netherlands international has been Guardiola's only real concern, though, after rotating again over the weekend. De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva and John Stones are all recalled with Grealish up against Dani Carvajal again after a lively first leg.

Possible City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan (c), De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga took a knock over the weekend and was a concern for Ancelotti, although the France international made it having traveled and then being included in the XI. David Alaba, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo are all ready too after being rested in La Liga over the weekend. Eder Militao is back from Champions League suspension and replaces Antonio Rudiger while Carvajal was banned in the league and Ferland Mendy even managed 45 minutes over the weekend to make the bench here.

Possible Real XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema (c), Vinicius Jr.

One to watch

Grealish vs. Carvajal: This one was fascinating to see play out last week and promises to be just as feisty this time around. The England international was petulant once or twice while the Spaniard did not hesitate in roughing up his opponent. All eyes may well be on the likes of Erling Haaland and Karim Benzema, but Grealish against Caravajal should not disappoint as both start on Wednesday.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

