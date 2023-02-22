Manchester United host Barcelona on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League playoff tie worthy of the Champions League. Poised at 2-2 from the first leg last week, one of the Red Devils or the Balugrana are going out here. Erik ten Hag's men have the advantage being at home after a scintillating second half at Camp Nous saw both sides score twice. However, Xavi's side lead La Liga and certainly have the firepower to hurt United. This one promises to be a cracking second leg which will mean that one big name is missing come Friday's draw.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 23 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 23 | 3:00 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV and live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: United +130; Draw: +240; Barca +200 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

United: Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are back from the European suspensions they were serving last week. Casemiro is also back despite his domestic ban which has just ended, but Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek remain long-term injury absentees. Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, and Antony are battling injury issues ahead of Thursday which makes it likely that Jadon Sancho is involved here -- possibly ahead of Alejandro Garnacho. Raphael Varane should be back so Victor Lindelof could join Wout Weghorst on the bench after his outing against Leicester City was not as productive as Ten Hag might have hoped. Marcus Rashford's incredible form continues and he will be the main goal threat for the home side.

Barca: Gavi is suspended for accumulating too many yellow cards while Pedri is out with a hamstring problem. Ousmane Dembele is also out with a thigh issue but Ronald Araujo's domestic ban does not impact him here and Sergio Busquets was on the bench vs. Celta Vigo after his ankle injury. The Spaniard could join Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie in the middle and Ansu Fati could also start ahead of Ferran Torres.

Prediction

This one is shaping up to be another memorable encounter and home advantage should ensure that United have the edge over Barca. However, anything less than a clinical display could see Xavi's men punish Ten Hag's hosts. Pick: United 2, Barca 1.