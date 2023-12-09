The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Manchester United

Current Records: Bournemouth 4-4-7, Manchester United 9-0-6

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Man United is 8-1-1 in EPL play against Bournemouth since August of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Manchester United will be playing at home against Bournemouth at 10:00 a.m. ET at Old Trafford. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Man United faced off against Chelsea for the first time this season, and Man United walked away the winners. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Chelsea on Wednesday and snuck past 2-1. The last goal Man United scored came from Scott McTominay in minute 69.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. They came out on top against Crystal Palace by a score of 2-0. Bournemouth's two goals came from Marcos Senesi at minute 25 and Kieffer Moore at minute 90.

Man United has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 9-0-6 record this season. As for Bournemouth, their win bumped their record up to 4-4-7.

Man United came out on top in a nail-biter against Bournemouth when the teams last played back in May, sneaking past 1-0. Does Man United have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bournemouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Manchester United is a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -187 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Bournemouth.