Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested in Virginia on Thursday on misdemeanor charges of violating conditions of his release and resisting arrest, per Fox 5 DC. West is being detained at the Fairfax County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

Police officers intended to serve West a warrant when they found him Thursday morning, but West ran away from the officers, per ESPN. When police found him after losing sight of him for a moment of time, he was unresponsive. At that time, officers administered Narcan, which reverses an opioid overdose, before taking him into custody. West was first taken to the hospital after the Narcan "did not have the desired effect," and after a second dose, he was later detained at the county's detention center.

West will be arraigned in court Friday morning at at 8:30 a.m. EST.

This isn't the first time West has been involved with the law. He was previously arrested in 2022 in Fairfax County on multiple charges of vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement and public intoxication.

Prior to that, West was treated at a drug rehabilitation therapy facility in Florida in 2021, after Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban reached out to help West. Cuban picked West up after photos circulated online of him being homeless and took him to the rehab facility in Florida. After completing treatment, West began working at the therapy facility.

But now it appears as though West has fallen on hard times again. An eight-year NBA veteran, West as drafted 24th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 NBA Draft. After four seasons with the Celtics, West spent time playing for the SuperSonics and Cavaliers before spending his final year in the NBA with the Mavericks in 2012.