Warriors vs. Timberwolves is the only game on Thursday's NBA schedule, so there aren't as many options for NBA player props. Draymond Green had a serviceable Steph Curry (out, hamstring) impersonation with four made threes in Game 1, and his NBA props for threes in Game 2 is 1.5. Others with an over/under of 1.5 made three-pointers at FanDuel Sportsbook include Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle and Mike Conley. Curry's absence will have a ripple effect for both teams, so how should that affect your NBA prop bets?

Buddy Hield Over 3.5 made 3-pointers (+110)

After going 9 of 11 from downtown in the Game 7 win over Houston, Hield then stayed hot to start off this series. He hit 5 of 8 three-point attempts in Game 1, which is a continuation of his success from beyond the arc versus Minnesota. In the regular season, Hield knocked down 13 three-pointers over his last three games versus the Wolves, averaging 4.33 made attempts in those contests. Hield has been one of the most prolific 3P shooters of this era, as his 2,127 made threes since entering the league in 2016 only trail Curry's 2,465. As a plus-money prop, the value is too good to pass up at FanDuel.

Anthony Edwards Under 3.5 made 3-pointers (-114)

No player made (320) or attempted (811) more 3-pointers in the regular season than Edwards, and while the high quantity of attempts is still present in the postseason, the efficiency is not. Edwards has made just one of his last 17 three-point attempts, spanning the last two games of the series versus the Lakers, plus Game 1 versus Golden State. After that series opener, Wolves' head coach, Chris Finch, then called out Edwards for a lack of energy. So, if Edwards is to respond with a spirited Game 2 performance, that would likely entail him attacking the rim and getting to the line rather than settling for outside jumpers. With that in mind, the model forecasts Edwards to make 3.2 three-pointers.

Brandin Podziemski Over 1.5 made 3-pointers (-180)

Podziemski is one of the players who stands to benefit the most from Curry's absence as his offense will no longer be a luxury but rather a necessity. He's proven himself to be ultra-aggressive, and productive, when Curry's been sidelined as Podziemski has knocked down 15 of 32 three-pointers in the last four games he's played when Curry did not suit up. That's an average of 3.8 made three-pointers per game, and he's actually made multiple 3Ps in each of his last five games in which Curry was inactive. His extra volume, plus high efficiency, make the Over the smart play as he's projected to convert 2.3 three-point attempts.

