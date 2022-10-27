Former NBA player Delonte West was arrested and booked on multiple charges in Fairfax County, Va., earlier this month. According to TMZ Sports, the police received a call around 5:53 p.m. on Oct. 15 after witnesses said they saw West trying to get inside a vehicle that didn't belong to him.

Officers tried to detain him for trespassing, but West allegedly became "aggressive," and ultimately fled the scene. He was eventually found, detained and booked on four criminal charges: vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement and public intoxication.

West was released from custody the following day.

West was selected as the 24th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. He also spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks -- the last of which waived him in 2012 after suspending him a few times for getting into arguments during the preseason. Through his 432 career NBA regular-season games, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 9.7 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

West has struggled since leaving the NBA. In 2020, a video of him yelling incoherently while sitting on a Washington D.C. sidewalk in handcuffs went viral. Many reached out to him to try to help, including Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who helped him get into a rehab facility in Florida.

Earlier this year, West seemed to be working toward a basketball comeback. He had been training everyday at the Pat The Roc Basketball Academy in Gaithersburg, Md., according to TMZ. There was a video of him working on his jumper, and he even tried out for the BIG3.

"It's a struggle for him," Cuban told TMZ on Oct. 2. "I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He's at the point in his life where he's got to want to be helped."