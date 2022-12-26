Manchester United host Nottingham Forest the day after Boxing Day to keep you well fed for festive soccer action. The Red Devils returned to club action with a 2-0 win over Burnley in the EFL Cup and will be looking to make a winning return to Premier League action too. Forest also advanced in the cup with a 4-1 win away at Blackburn Rovers so both sides bring some winning momentum into this one. Erik ten Hag's men are just inside of the European positions at present while Steve Cooper's side are still in the relegation places despite picking up a bit of form before the FIFA World Cup break.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 27 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 27 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Old Trafford -- Manchester, England TV: NBC Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBC Sports | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: United -333; Draw: +400; Forest +900 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

United: The hosts have lost just once in their last seven which was Unai Emery's winning Aston Villa debut at Villa Park, although they have won all three since, which included an EFL Cup win over the Villans. Raphael Varane is a doubt having only recently finished World Cup duty with beaten finalists France while Lisandro Martinez is likely to still be celebrating Argentina's success and Diogo Dalot has a hamstring issue.

Forest: Three consecutive wins for the visitors as part of a four-game unbeaten run which will boost hopes of avoiding the drop after a tough start to the season. Harry Toffolo, Neco Williams, and Omar Richards are all doubts while Giulian Biancone, Cheikhou Kouyate, and Moussa Niakhate are all longer term absentees.

Prediction

Both sides will be fairly well rested so expect an energetic encounter but for the home side to ultimately emerge victorious. Ten Hag's men should have too much for Cooper's side despite their recent upturn in form and United's ability to blow hot and cold. Pick: United 2, Forest 0.